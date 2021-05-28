WATCH NOW: Martinsville resident falls victim to COVID-19 as all restrictions end in Virginia

COVID-19’s deadly swipes across the region rose and then fell in the past few days even as the public headed back toward normalcy for the holiday weekend.
The Virginia Department of Health on Thursday reported two new deaths in the West Piedmont Health District from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, but on Friday morning one of those – in Franklin County – had been deducted.
That left a new death of a Martinsville resident, the 77th such casualty since March 2020, and now 322 district-wide.
Deaths could have happened weeks or even months ago. VDH goes through a strict process to review cause before adding to its database.
And the deduction in Franklin County – which happens less frequently on deaths than it does for new cases or hospitalizations – could have been caused by a variety of factors that include vague geographic lines and even data inputting errors.
All data are tracked by residence, but otherwise we know little about victims. VDH does not comment on specific cases or deaths, so we can deduce some basic facts from changes in data.
This was the first resident of Martinsville to be reported to have died from the virus since April 5 and only the third since April 1. And we know this latest victim to be a white woman between the ages of 70 and 79.
Districtwide victims have been by far white (nearly 3 out of 4), at least 70 years old (75%) and mostly male (53.4%).
There have been eight deaths in the health district reported in May, by far the lowest total for a month since last summer.
And, as of midnight Friday, Virginians, for the first time since March 2020, faced no limits on gatherings and capacity. Unvaccinated residents still should wear masks in indoor settings.
Gov. Ralph Northam, who attended an event Friday with President Biden, called this "a tremendous milestone in our fight against COVID-19.
"We are closer to a more normal life than we have been in the past 14 months," he said.
West Piedmont Health District data as of May 29
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Positivity rate
|Vaccine doses
|Fully vaccinated
|Pct 1 dose
|Henry County
|4,648
|367
|124
|19155
|15713
|37.9%
|Martinsville
|1,618
|164
|77
|5622
|4651
|43.7%
|Patrick County
|1,377
|108
|43
|5702
|4821
|32.1%
|Franklin County
|4,081
|190
|78
|21993
|18178
|39.2%
|West Piedmont total
|11,724
|829
|322
|6.70%
|52472
|43363
|38.2%
|Danville
|4,463
|297
|139
|16,121
|12,921
|40.30%
|Pittsylvania County
|5,576
|252
|83
|7.60%
|23,201
|19,144
|38.40%
|Virginia
|675,165
|29,713
|11,160
|2.50%
|4,624,468
|3,725,888
|54.20%
Positivity rate up
Meanwhile new cases in the district continue to decline even as a the positivity rate for tests has ticked up. There were six cases reported on Saturday morning, following a dozen on Friday. The 7-day average is down to 9, or 6.6 per 100,000 population.
Statewide cases grew by only 726 in the past two days, and there were only eight new deaths.
But positive tests statewide are down to 2.5%, well below the 5% threshold scientists say is when community spread of the virus is under control.
Positive tests in the West Piedmont District had fallen to that level last week, but as of Saturday they were back up to 6.7% in the nearly 70,000 tests that have been conducted.
Vaccination rates
Part of the reason for that could be that vaccinations in the district continue to lag significantly from statewide totals.
VDH reports that nearly 55% of all residents have received a dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and that 44% -- that’s more than 3.75 million people – are now fully vaccinated with second shots of those vaccines or one shot of Johnson & Johnson.
But in the West Piedmont Health District, only 38.2% of the 137,199 residents have had a shot, and only 31.6% (43,363) are fully vaccinated.
The biggest gaps by far are in Patrick County, where fewer than 1 in 3 residents has had even one shot.
In the first 28 days of May, only about 467 doses per day have been distributed in the district, and only about 54 of those were in Patrick County. About 20 residents a day are getting first shots, and about 34 are completing the vaccination process.
VDH has expanded mobile vaccination clinics in the district. These vendor-operated, mobile vaccination clinics will move from place to place
Although anyone 12 or older is eligible, these clinics – which are various days and locations across the district – are for persons 18 and older because they use only the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“As evidence for the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines grows all around us, we know that people who haven’t been vaccinated yet will be looking for opportunities to gain immunity to COVID-19,” Dr. Kerry Gateley, director of the West Piedmont Health District, said in a release announcing the clinics.
Outbreak closed
The update Friday of VDH’s statewide database of outbreaks showed oddly that that the outbreak at Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab in Martinsville, which began on Jan. 8 and has included 150 cases and 27 deaths, had been closed.
That change came despite the fact that the facility revealed about two weeks ago that there had been more new cases among residents and staff.
Queries sent to health officials on the holiday weekend likely won’t be reviewed until early next week.
There are no active outbreaks in the health district, but there remain three that are pending closure: Fork Mountain Rest Home in Franklin County, Franklin County High School and Stanleytown Health & Rehabilitation Center in Henry County.
Collectively these outbreaks have accounted for 95 cases and at least eight deaths (seven at Stanleytown and at least one but fewer than five at Fork Mountain).
Andrew Cain of the Richmond Times-Dispatch contributed to this report.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.