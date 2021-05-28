WATCH NOW: Martinsville resident falls victim to COVID-19 as all restrictions end in Virginia

Districtwide victims have been by far white (nearly 3 out of 4), at least 70 years old (75%) and mostly male (53.4%).

There have been eight deaths in the health district reported in May, by far the lowest total for a month since last summer.

And, as of midnight Friday, Virginians, for the first time since March 2020, faced no limits on gatherings and capacity. Unvaccinated residents still should wear masks in indoor settings.

Gov. Ralph Northam, who attended an event Friday with President Biden, called this "a tremendous milestone in our fight against COVID-19.

"We are closer to a more normal life than we have been in the past 14 months," he said.

Positivity rate up

Meanwhile new cases in the district continue to decline even as a the positivity rate for tests has ticked up. There were six cases reported on Saturday morning, following a dozen on Friday. The 7-day average is down to 9, or 6.6 per 100,000 population.

Statewide cases grew by only 726 in the past two days, and there were only eight new deaths.

But positive tests statewide are down to 2.5%, well below the 5% threshold scientists say is when community spread of the virus is under control.