WATCH NOW: Martinsville teen talks to Sen. Tim Kaine in virtual discussion on racism

Then, the majority of the call was spent fielding questions and comments from the youth about related topics, such as what the government plans to do to support Black Americans and help them feel safe, Kaine’s opinion on the protests taking place across the country, and how to build relationships between police and youth.

Adam Pace, BGCBR's director of organizational development, said, "When we heard about the opportunity earlier this week, we were very excited that our Youth of the Year would have a chance to talk and listen to her own U.S. Senator in a virtual town hall on racism and how to move forward. Rarely do youth get the opportunity to have discussions like this with political leaders.

"It was great to hear the questions and concerns that some of the youth across Virginia had and then to also hear how Sen. Kaine and all of his colleagues in the Senate plan to work together to end racism in America," Pace said.

Johnson was able to ask the senator for his take on the pandemic situation, which Kaine said is disproportionately affecting African-Americans in terms of health and the financial crisis.

“He said it’s not a Great Depression, but it is a problem for America. As everything is opening up, he said he thinks we should take it slow. We should be very cautious,” she said.