WATCH NOW: Martinsville veteran among winners of national creative arts competition used as therapy

Competing together in the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition strengthened Peter Holm’s already close-knit relationship with his dad, John Holm.
In 2019, father and son, both veterans of the U.S. Navy, won gold medals in the national level of the competition for a dramatic piece that examines the price Vietnam veterans pay after surviving the war.
“That was very eye-opening for the both of us about each other,” Peter Holm says of performing with his dad. “Because though we’re very close, there are things, even between us, that we don’t know about each other’s service because they’re very personal experiences.”
As they acted out the scene, Peter Holm found himself seeing his dad as a brother-in-arms. “Him and I have certainly gotten closer and have a better understanding of one another,” says Holm, a Roanoke social worker.
For this year’s competition, John and Peter Holm both again won gold medals at the national level for dramatic performances. John Holm and John Koelsch, a U.S. Army veteran who lives in Salem, won gold medals for their tribute to helicopter door-gunners. Peter Holm won for a comedic performance with Koelsch.
Among other veterans who won a won gold medal in this national event, which offers competitions in music, art, creative writing, drama and dance, is Maxine Meyer, a U.S. Army veteran who lives in Martinsville.
She received her gold medal for dramatic performances.
“I advise any veteran who has talent like that to participate in the arts," Meyer said. "It’s helped my life. It’s made my life more fulfilling and creative and productive.”
Isaiah Bowie, a U.S. Army veteran who lives in Roanoke, also won gold for dramatic performances, and John Barbazon, a U.S. Army veteran who lives in Boones Mill, won a gold medal for art.
More than 7,000 competitors entered this year’s national competition, according to Lisbeth Woodward, a music therapist at the Salem Veterans Affairs Medical Center. This is the 12th consecutive year the Salem facility has staged a local competition, she explained in an email.
John Holm first entered the arts competition in 2015. Peter Holm, after receiving some fatherly encouragement, entered the next year. “It’s been fun,” John Holm says. “It’s something we can share.”
Harriet Holm, John’s wife and Peter’s mother, directed and acted in community productions until she died in 2015. “I think she would have been very proud that we were carrying on her tradition,” John Holm says.
As an aside, John Holm mentions that his grandson is currently serving in the U.S. Marines and that he’s already planning an eventual group performance. “I’m hoping to live long enough to do a three-generational thing,” he says.
Allowing for feelings
Numerous studies have shown that art therapy produces positive health outcomes for veterans. In addition, a survey at the National Intrepid Center of Excellence at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center found that 85% of military patients said art therapy was helpful to their healing, according to the National Endowment of the Arts.
John Holm, for one, is a believer. He points to how many veterans face societal pressure to keep a stiff upper lip once they return home. “They look at you like, ‘You’re a big, tough Marine. You can handle anything,’” says John Holm, who in 2012 published a book “The Dirty Boots: The Stories of a Reluctant Warrior” about his Vietnam experiences.
Once home, veterans are often reluctant to talk with their loved ones about trauma, John Holm says, because they don’t want to expose them to the horrors they faced. “I don’t want you to have any idea, because it wasn’t that nice,” he explains.
In an art therapy session, on the other hand, veterans have an opportunity to express themselves, even if they’re not able to put their personal experiences into words. “They allow those feelings to get into their work,” says John Holm.
Peter Holm believes in the power of art therapy so much that he’s working toward becoming a certified psychodramatist. “We actually use drama as an action method to help people deal with the trauma that they experienced in their lives,” he explains. “Personally, it is easier for me to put some things of my own story in action rather than traditional talk therapy.”
Celebrating
Normally, a selection of the gold medal winners of the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition would be invited to attend a festival held at different medical centers across the country, where the veterans would practice and perform a live stage show. Both John and Peter Holm attended the 2019 festival in Kalamazoo, Mich.
Getting to know the other veterans as they rehearsed proved to be a particularly profound experience for Peter Holm. When he had returned to civilian life, Peter Holm found he had a difficult time connecting with other veterans because he felt his service working on underwater mines was different from what most experienced.
“So National Veterans Creative Arts has sort of reopened that door to my connection with my brothers and sisters who also served,” he says. “Getting to meet them and laugh and cry and joke and be vulnerable is probably the reason I continue to go back.”
This year’s festival would have been held in St. Petersburg, Fla. — if there hadn’t been a pandemic. Instead, the festival will be held virtually, opening at 6 p.m. on Nov. 30 at 6 p.m.
While John Holm would have enjoyed attending another festival in person, he’s glad organizers went this route.
“After all I have been through, going through Vietnam as a corpsman and in combat and everything else, I would hate to get to the pearly gates and tell St. Peter I died because I scratched my nose,” John Holm says. “That would be embarrassing.” H
