WATCH NOW: Martinsville veteran among winners of national creative arts competition used as therapy

Allowing for feelings

Numerous studies have shown that art therapy produces positive health outcomes for veterans. In addition, a survey at the National Intrepid Center of Excellence at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center found that 85% of military patients said art therapy was helpful to their healing, according to the National Endowment of the Arts.

John Holm, for one, is a believer. He points to how many veterans face societal pressure to keep a stiff upper lip once they return home. “They look at you like, ‘You’re a big, tough Marine. You can handle anything,’” says John Holm, who in 2012 published a book “The Dirty Boots: The Stories of a Reluctant Warrior” about his Vietnam experiences.

Once home, veterans are often reluctant to talk with their loved ones about trauma, John Holm says, because they don’t want to expose them to the horrors they faced. “I don’t want you to have any idea, because it wasn’t that nice,” he explains.

In an art therapy session, on the other hand, veterans have an opportunity to express themselves, even if they’re not able to put their personal experiences into words. “They allow those feelings to get into their work,” says John Holm.