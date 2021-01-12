WATCH NOW: Martinsville woman tries her instincts in 'Let's Make a Deal'

Because of the pandemic, the contestants were filmed from home over Zoom, she said. Filming was done on Nov. 6 and lasted all day.

“I was on group Zoom call with more than one person, so basically I met new friends and new people who were on the game show with me as well. We were screaming and yelling. It was a very fun experience,” she said.

Contestants dress in costume; she wore a unicorn costume.

In playing the game, “you have choices, either a box or a curtain or stuff like that,” she said. “You have to be careful not to get a ‘zonk.’ It can be tricky.”

If you don’t get a zonk, “whatever’s in that box is what you get, or Wayne Brady will offer you money. It’s basically our decision, whatever you want.”

Other than paying attention to how many zonks you get, the game basically is a game of chance, she said.

Near the end of the show, the stakes are raised to major prizes, such as cars, trips or money, she said.

“I cannot give any hints” on how well she did on the show, she said. However, she can say one thing: “It was a great experience. It was a fun day even though 2020 has been full of tests and trials and COVID.”

Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com

