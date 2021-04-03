WATCH NOW: Martinsville's quiet approach to reversion

The next phase of Martinsville’s plan to revert from a city to a town in Henry County will be discussed behind closed doors and without citizens’ ability to follow the information that will inform their future.
State law provides for closed meetings that exclude the public when it comes to these discussions, a practice that the city of Martinsville has invoked since its vote to revert in December 2019.
That closed partition between elected officials and the roughly 64,000 residents they represent also will be in place when officials representing Martinsville and Henry County sit down for two days’ of scheduled meetings on April 28-29.
Presumably they will discuss the key issues with reversion: the potential merger of school systems, the potential consolidation of public safety and courts, the tax structure for individuals and businesses living on either side of the current city limits and the ability of a town to annex property a city can’t.
None of the key players in this process have said where the mediation will be convened – whether in person or virtually -- who exactly will attend, who would mediate and what specifically will be discussed.
“The mediation is exempt from FOIA (Freedom of Information Act), confidential and not open to the public or media,” Martinsville City Attorney and Assistant City Manager Eric Monday wrote by email when asked about the meeting. “I cannot comment further on it.”
But Monday’s counterpart in the county was much more willing to share.
“There were meetings last fall and during the winter,” Henry County Attorney George Lyle said via email. “Mediation is a natural progression of that process.
“It is a non-binding negotiation using a professional mediator.”
Lyle did say Henry County hoped to use the mediation to address one of the big sticking points county officials have introduced: an estimated $5 million cost per year.
That’s significantly more than estimates by the city, but the county says that’s the cost to maintain the level of services currently provided to county residents while assuming the new responsibilities of serving the new town’s residents.
“There are thousands of logistical items that must be considered when expanding county services to serve thousands of residents,” Lyle wrote. “For instance: How will county courthouse renovations take place while still serving citizens; are any existing city school buildings needed and how can renovations be undertaken while still serving our students are just two examples of many similar questions the county is having to consider.”
Whether all these items can be concluded in two days can’t be known, but it is fair to say the process could continue beyond them.
Last week, attorneys representing the city and county jointly petitioned the Commission on Local Government, the state body that must sign off on the reversion, for a delay in its schedule to accommodate this mediation. That delay of 84 days has been granted and could be extended.
Bedford is the most recent example, having reverted to a town in Bedford County in 2013, and it took more than three years for all of the details to be ironed out and two more years for the logistics of transferring responsibilities to be completed.
Martinsville would become the fourth and largest city in Virginia to revert to a town. Clifton Forge became part of Alleghany County in the early 2000s and South Boston became a town in Halifax County in the mid-1990s.
Bedford, with half the population of Martinsville, eliminated 32 employees when it reverted, a statistic not lost in Martinsville’s elected offices of the treasurer, sheriff, commonwealth’s attorney, commissioner of the revenue and clerk of the circuit court.
That anxiety – and in some cases acrimony – emerged earlier this year when city officials denied a request from a City Council member to have a financial review discussed in public.
So to understand what is being discussed about reversion inside city government, the Bulletin submitted a request for documents produced and exchanged among members of city council, city employees and in some cases county employees.
This request produced hundreds of pages of emails that showed reactions and issues regarding this transition.
They outlined in some cases questions from elected officials about whether the city needed to or should have pursued reversion and expressed their personal thoughts. The quotations used are extracted but not edited for structure or grammatical purity.
‘Focus on my job’
“This will be a multiyear process that will not affect anything we are doing now,” Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk Ashby Pritchett wrote to his employees the day in 2019 after City Council voted unanimously to revert to a town. “Realistically … if the county and city merge the two school systems … [it] may be enough to keep the city going for another ten years.”
Two months after City Council voted to revert, Martinsville Commissioner of the Revenue Ruth Easley emailed Pritchett reminding him of an analysis he crafted on reversion in 2013.
“The message is the same … that reversion should only be initiated by the citizens of Martinsville and never because the government just cannot figure a better way to balance its annual budget,” Pritchett answered.
But then a year passed after City Council voted to begin the reversion process and the members remained publicly quiet on the matter – the pandemic broke out just months later -- but the records obtained through FOIA indicate preliminary talks already had begun.
“The reversion discussions are proceeding well, and if things remain on track, it’s possible we could be getting to the end of the process in about 18 months,” City Manager Leon Towarnicki wrote in an email to Easley in December.
Martinsville Commonwealth Attorney Andrew Hall wrote to Easley that month that he had resigned himself to whatever was to occur.
“There is nothing I can do to influence the outcome, it is beyond the purview of my office,” Hall wrote. “I hope that the city changes course; I don’t think they will and there is not a lot I can do about it.”
Hall told Easley he intended to spend his energy not fighting reversion, but being the best prosecutor he can be.
“Let me be even more blunt - we, as constitutional officers, have no influence in the reversion process,” Hall wrote. “So I’m just going to focus on my job, however long it lasts.”
‘More disinformation’
By mid-January word began circulating around city hall that Martinsville would become a town no later than July 1, 2022, and Pritchett addressed this news in an email to Martinsville Treasurer Cindy Dickerson, Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper, Easley and Hall.
“From this, I infer a timeline where the matter should be resolved by the end of the year, and if reversion is granted, we would most likely have six months to start closing our offices as they now exist, transferring records, arranging with our Henry County counterpart the procedures for transfer of staff who will be kept on at the County office,” Pritchett wrote. “This sounds cold and stark, but [it] seems plausible … to me at this point, knowing what little I know of the progress the City and County are making on an agreement.”
Pritchett’s words indicate even the constitutional officers – those elected rather than hired – whose jobs will be eliminated by reversion are not being informed of the process as it evolves.
“This matter may take so many paths,” Pritchett wrote. “I don’t see this procedure as one that has made reversion to a town status as the only result that can happen.”
Wrote Dickerson: “I just had someone come out of the staff meeting and tell me that it was said it was a done deal as of July 1, 2022. I was told Eric [Monday] more or less said this was public and he’s surprised the Bulletin hadn’t picked up on it.”
Apparently not trusting the information she was getting from city sources, Easley put the question to Henry County Administrator Tim Hall.
“So, why is the city manager and city attorney telling city staff that reversion is a ‘done deal’ effective July 1, 2022, if it hasn’t gone through the whole process,” wrote Easley.”
Hall responded by saying “That’s probably a question better asked of them.”
Easley pressed Hall for an answer.
“Is it safe to assume that there is no negotiated settlement between the City and County at this time and that the County is still progressing along the lines of the process drawn out by the Commission on Local Government?”
Said Hall: “Yes.”
“Thank you, that’s what I thought,” wrote Easley. “More disinformation on the part of the City.”
‘Honestly, who cares?’
About that time, a new member of council, business owner Tammy Pearson, who had campaigned on the need for more transparency, began asking questions about the reversion process.
In one response, Easley told Pearson she would be more informed getting her information from the County.
“This is a difficult situation that is not fully understood by the public because no one has bothered to explain in simple terms what this actually means for city residents, county residents and businesses,” Easley wrote. “My biggest frustration with this process is that the City’s consultants and the City’s administration is making assumptions but they aren’t bothering to talk to the people who actually administer these offices, what is going to be involved with migrating these offices, the costs [and] the costs to the taxpayers.”
As Pritchett’s and Easley’s emails circulated, Towarnicki responded to the comments in an email to Draper and Monday.
“Ashby [Pritchett’s] comments at the end of his email are correct - there are a number of possible outcomes and it isn’t a done deal until City Council has the final vote,” wrote Towarnicki. “Realizing the main issue is school consolidation, the ‘target date of July 2, 2022, was picked since it’s in between school years and a time when school is not in session, plus the fact that it’s [a] new fiscal year starting date.”
Monday responded: “Even Ashby is wrong about ‘indebtedness the County will assume. It’s in our damn pleading that we retain ALL debt."
“Honestly, who cares?" Monday wrote. "Everybody in this entire country believe their personal ‘truth’ they want to, about pretty much everything, anyway.”
A ‘closed’ presentation
The first indication that the city was trying to avoid public discussions of issues played out in January, when Easley produced and circulated an analysis of the tax implications brought on by reversion. This document outlined future taxing issues for both individuals and businesses in both the city and the county.
But in what could be considered an attempt to clamp down on Pearson’s request to get the discussion of reversion out in the open, both Towarnicki and Monday refused to allow a presentation by Easley to be made in public.
“I requested a two-fold agenda item for our Jan. 26 public meeting,” Pearson wrote to Towarnicki and Mayor Kathy Lawson. “First, provide an update on reversion including all of the steps, what is included in each step and a timeline with each step.
“The second part of the open session agenda item includes a review by Ruth Easley of the tax implications associated with the reversion.”
Easley said her presentation was created only from information that was open to the public, but she was refused by the administration to share it in public.
“Your presentation will be in closed session,” Towarnicki wrote to Easley. “Since this is not on the open agenda, there will not be a summary sheet prepared for this to include with the agenda package.”
Easley told Towarnicki that the information she was asked to provide was public information and asked: "if it even qualified for closed session.”
Monday answered Easley’s question: “This is active litigation. It qualifies.”
The report Easley was asked to provide was not unlike one she had presented in an open session just before City Council’s unanimous vote to revert.
That report was critical of the reversion process and challenged some of the financial estimates made by the city’s consultants, essentially suggesting that the city was not in the sort of financial peril that some have purported.
Easley decided to seek her own counsel on the matter, and it was decided that she was the custodian of her own presentation.
“What I do with it is under my control,” Easley wrote to Pearson.
Easley provided the Bulletin a copy of her presentation upon request, which was published the day after the closed session. In that report Easley described these “five facts”:
- A reverted town cannot lower the personal property tax rate as low as suggested by the City’s consultants.
- Business Property Tax on businesses in the Town will increase.
- Town businesses will only be licensed by the Town and the BPOL tax to them "will not be doubled under a reverted town as many city business owners have assumed and feared."
- Town residents will pay a real estate tax to the Town and Henry County.
- Town residents who receive tax relief for the elderly and disabled will have to pay more in real estate tax.
Easley then provided a summary of tax impacts to both Martinsville and Henry County as a result of reversion.
A public hearing
There were no records of any comments about reversion of any sort from Lawson or Chad Martin in the city’s response to the Bulletin’s formal request for documents. Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles’ name appeared once and only related to a forwarded email she received from a constituent regarding reversion.
No individual or agency is allowed to withhold documents without specific citations about why such is excluded from state law. The city did not address this gap.
The attitudes about reversion from those three have been disclosed only in their public votes in support and their comments when running for their seats last fall.
But there’s still time to hear from them publicly.
The reversion process as set forth by state law, requires the completion of 14 steps. Only two of those steps have been finished: notice and supporting evidence filed by the City with the Commission on Local Government and the response by the County.
If mediation were to prove successful, the public would be afforded the opportunity to hear the results, but apparently state law allows the discussion on the issue to remain closed to the taxpayers who are both paying for and affected by it.
“While the mediation and negotiation is not open to the public or media, the COLG, the state body that conducts the initial portion of this proceeding is scheduled to hold a public proceeding in June which the public will be able to hear and observe both Martinsville and Henry County’s evidence, questions and arguments concerning reversion,” Lyle wrote. “The commission will also receive public input as part of their process, prior to issuing their report."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin.