WATCH NOW: Martinsville's quiet approach to reversion

“The reversion discussions are proceeding well, and if things remain on track, it’s possible we could be getting to the end of the process in about 18 months,” City Manager Leon Towarnicki wrote in an email to Easley in December.

Martinsville Commonwealth Attorney Andrew Hall wrote to Easley that month that he had resigned himself to whatever was to occur.

“There is nothing I can do to influence the outcome, it is beyond the purview of my office,” Hall wrote. “I hope that the city changes course; I don’t think they will and there is not a lot I can do about it.”

Hall told Easley he intended to spend his energy not fighting reversion, but being the best prosecutor he can be.

“Let me be even more blunt - we, as constitutional officers, have no influence in the reversion process,” Hall wrote. “So I’m just going to focus on my job, however long it lasts.”

‘More disinformation’

By mid-January word began circulating around city hall that Martinsville would become a town no later than July 1, 2022, and Pritchett addressed this news in an email to Martinsville Treasurer Cindy Dickerson, Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper, Easley and Hall.