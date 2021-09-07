WATCH NOW: Martinsville's reversion boils down to one question

Oral presentations on reversion have begun at the New College Institute in Martinsville, and the only point of contention so far appears simple: when.
When will the city of Martinsville revert to being a town in Henry County?
Eric Monday, Martinsville’s assistant city manager and attorney, told City Council members last month the only thing left for the city and Henry County to argue about was the date reversion went into effect, and Tuesday’s proceedings were mostly just that.
Facing members of the Commission on Local Governments for Martinsville were City Manager Leon Towarnicki, Mayor Kathy Lawson and City Council member Tammy Pearson. Henry County was represented by County Administrator Tim Hall, County Attorney George Lyle and Henry County Schools Superintendent Sandy Strayer.
Those six were joined by 27 other people in the room and 17 viewing online when the meeting started.
“We are here to review the proposed voluntary settlement agreement,” Commission on Local Governments Director David Conmy said. “We’re required to report our findings as to whether it’s in the best interest of both localities and for the commonwealth and we can solicit other information for proper analysis.
“A public hearing will be tomorrow in this same room, but we are here today to hear oral presentations from the city and county.”
The city and county have a negotiated agreement on how they might merge schools, courts, governmental offices and event some of the real estate and revenue sharing. Martinsville the town also would delay any annexation it might undertake.
Stephen Piepgrass, an attorney representing Martinsville in the reversion process, was the first to speak on Thursday.
“Why revert now?” Piepgrass asked. “This decision was not reached lightly. The city has a shrinking population and declining tax base and borrowing funds to carry out normal operations.
“The status quo is simply not sustainable.”
Piepgrass said Henry County faces similar problems, and Martinsville’s reverting to a town would reduce fiscal stress for both localities.
“There has been a great deal of opportunity for public comment, but some steps had to take place behind closed doors,” Piepgrass said. “The result is an agreement instead of conflict.
“Neither side gets everything they like, but we believe it is the best for both.”
Piepgrass said in general, reversion will result in less cost and reduce duplication. Martinsville will continue to provide urban services and would not involve an “enormous loss of government jobs.”
“Reversion is needed and needed now,” he said. “This decision was not entered irrationally. It was done with public input and the time has come today.”
Henry County is represented by Jeremy Carroll, who followed Piepgrass with his opening comments.
“Henry County is not an advocate or proponent of reversion, but under the statutory framework, the city can do this,” Carroll said. The county entered negotiations “to make reversion less impactful on the county, and it gives us some degree of control.
“The county believes we need additional time.”
Carroll told commission members that the reversion of Martinsville is the “most complicated reversion in the history of Virginia” and “will be no easy task.”
“This is the first reversion to entail the consolidation of school systems,” Carroll said. “Consolidating those functions is not as easy as flipping a switch. We will need to conduct studies.
“Rather than requiring the County to lurch into reversion on July 1, 2022 we should be provided time ... we do not believe it is in the best interest to rush this process.”
Reversion has long history
Lawson told commission members that Martinsville has been considering reversion since the 1950s and even brought it to a vote by council in 2012, when it failed, 3-2.
“The one now traces back to 2018,” Lawson said. “Council invited representatives from other localities to come to a council meeting, and so they came and shared with us the things that didn’t work out so well and gave us recommendations how it could be handled better.
“We had outside studies done in 2019, and they indicated reverting to a town would be in the best interest, and so Council voted unanimously to revert.”
Lawson said the current situation for Martinsville is not sustainable and is operating on a reduced budget that cannot be cut anymore.
“We’re in a situation where we’re treading water,” Lawson said. “Raising taxes aren’t feasible to residents and businesses, and we would have to decrease services.
“We have an aging and declining population, a declining school population, our jail and prison farm are at capacity and very little discretionary funding.”
Lawson said reversion will allow Martinsville to serve the community at a lower cost.
“We don’t expect a big job loss,” Lawson said, “and reversion will increase the revenue of the town by hundreds of thousands of dollars.
“This decision of reversion was not made lightly. We have done our due diligence in learning what we need to do.
“Martinsville is spending down its fund balance to pay its bills and Henry County is in the black and closing in on having to use its fund balance to do the same.”
New numbers
Taylor Stovar, CPA, presented the financial picture for Martinsville and said reversion would result in a “$2 million hole” for Henry County but would result in savings and efficiency.
“The city is definitely viable post reversion,” Stovar said.
Stovar projected the reduction in city tax and the addition of a county tax for town residents and businesses would result in a total tax bill comparable to what is being paid now. In Henry County Stovar projected a tax increase of 9% was necessary and admitted the county’s CPA, who is slated to testify on Wednesday, projected that increase to be closer to 15%.
Stovar said he has crunched the numbers again using 2020 figures, and reversion becomes even more attractive.
“It’s much more optimistic for both localities,” Stovar said. “Both localities are in the black every year—it’s more feasible.”
City will become unstable
Towarnicki said without reversion Martinsville will become financial unsustainable for the long-term.
“Every year we have to tap into the fund balance,” he said. “We have capital expenses we have to delay and have to resort to short-term financing.”
Piepgrass asked Towarnicki if he thought an effective date for reversion in 2022 was appropriate.
“All the heavy lifting has been done, and the framework has been set in place,” he said. “I’m not sure delaying is going to create any real benefit.”
Towarnicki also admitted Martinsville Schools were not cooperating with city government in the reversion process when asked if he was aware of Superintendent Zeb Talley’s preventing county school officials from gaining access of school properties.
“I’ve heard both sides about him not cooperating,” Towarnicki said. “We hope that they will cooperate.”
One shot
Hall gave the commission members a brief history of the economy of Henry County and a new strategy that has begun to payoff.
“Eastman is our number one employer with 800,” Hall said. “We’ve made a conscious effort to diversify, and where manufacturing was 75% of what we did, that number is now down to 20 or 25%.”
But the future financial situation in Henry County is still tenuous.
“We’re still swimming upstream, and our population has trended downward,” Hall said. “An aging population results in reduced revenues, but we’re trying to handle our expenses and requirements as well as we can.”
When asked what Hall thought about an effective date for reversion in 2022, he said: “In my opinion, the worst thing we can do is the fire-away approach. We have one chance to get it right, and the worst thing we can do is rush into something of this magnitude.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.