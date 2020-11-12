WATCH NOW: Martinsville's shelter dogs get help from social media

Dogs in the Martinsville animal shelter can sleep a little better at night – thanks to Officer Jayme Clark, area residents and social media.
Clark, who took over the role as animal control officer on Oct. 1, immediately jumped into ways social media could help the shelter. The first project in that regard was to put out an appeal for new beds for the dogs.
The beds the shelter was using were “very dilapidated, with missing legs. They had holes in them. The new beds give them a nice elevated place to lay off the concrete,” he said.
He went through the Kuranda ShelterBed company, which has a website that makes donations easy. Their website has a page for the Martinsville shelter, and Clark and others shared that page on social media sites. All donors have to do is send money, and the company sends the corresponding number of beds to the shelter.
Martinsville’s page is https://shelterbeds.org/index.php?route=events/events_view&event_id=395900&akey=395900 .
“They are chew-proof,” with aluminum frames. The previous beds had PVC frames, and after several years of use needed replacing, he said.
“Money’s always tight when it comes to trying to have nice things for our shelter,” so citizen support is important. “We’ve got some awesome citizens that donated,” he said.
Being of the Millennial generation, Clark said, he loves social media. For the animal shelter, he sees it as a way to “make that connection, bridge that gap as best as I can.”
He started a Facebook page, and within a week, “we had all 10 beds we originally asked for.” In fact, the representative from Kuranda told him, “‘I don’t know what you did, but all of the beds have been donated. We’ll add 10 more of the smaller ones on there and see if we can get them donated, too.’”
“We got 15 beds donated in a matter of weeks,” he said.
When the big load of beds came in, Lt. Daniel Brannock of the Martinsville Sheriff’s Office had inmates at the City Farm assemble them.
“It was a whole lot to put together,” Clark said, and their help was well appreciated.
Meanwhile, “I had two full-grown German Shepherds come in, and these beds came in the perfect time. The Annex was able to put them together the day I got them.”
See the animals
The Facebook page has been such a big help to the shelter that he’s now making Twitter and Instagram accounts for the shelter, he said.
The shelter is open weekdays, and Clark encourages people who are ready for a new pet to check out the shelter’s animals.
Pictures of the animals are posted on the shelter’s Facebook page, Martinsville City Animal Control, and people can call the shelter at 276-403-5309 to make appointments to see and interact with any animal they are interested in.
“We do our adoptions through the SPCA, but if they are interested in adopting I can give them an application here at the office to fill out and turn into the SPCA,” he said.
From DUIs to dogs
Clark is a 2010 graduate of Bassett High School and a 2013 graduate of Radford University. He got his start in law enforcement through the Martinsville Sheriff’s Office, then was a police officer in Danville before joining the Martinsville Police Department in 2016.
As a patrolman, he was “a big hitter when it comes to DUIs,” and he’s own the MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving” award for the past four years.
Clark is certified through the National Traffic Highway Safety Association and the commonwealth as a general instructor and DUI instructor for the local academy. “I’ve always had a passion in getting impaired drivers off the road and educating younger officers,” he said.
He’s also always had a strong concern for animal welfare. He’s been a dog lover all his life, but he never had a cat until he was married, he said.
“When this position opened up in animal control as a lateral move for a police officer, I jumped on it,” he said. He saw it as a chance to take “that same passion I had” as a patrolman “and bring it to the animal side and make sure we are doing everything we need to do in the city and educating citizens to make sure we have a great city for companion officers.”
As well as overseeing the care of animals in the shelter, he also educates citizens on animal welfare and laws.
“We see problems arising with new animal laws, such as the tethering law,” he said. “We’re trying to educate the public for the correct way to care for companion animals so they are in accordance with local and state ordinances.”
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com
