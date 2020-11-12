WATCH NOW: Martinsville's shelter dogs get help from social media

Being of the Millennial generation, Clark said, he loves social media. For the animal shelter, he sees it as a way to “make that connection, bridge that gap as best as I can.”

He started a Facebook page, and within a week, “we had all 10 beds we originally asked for.” In fact, the representative from Kuranda told him, “‘I don’t know what you did, but all of the beds have been donated. We’ll add 10 more of the smaller ones on there and see if we can get them donated, too.’”

“We got 15 beds donated in a matter of weeks,” he said.

When the big load of beds came in, Lt. Daniel Brannock of the Martinsville Sheriff’s Office had inmates at the City Farm assemble them.

“It was a whole lot to put together,” Clark said, and their help was well appreciated.

Meanwhile, “I had two full-grown German Shepherds come in, and these beds came in the perfect time. The Annex was able to put them together the day I got them.”

The Facebook page has been such a big help to the shelter that he’s now making Twitter and Instagram accounts for the shelter, he said.