WATCH NOW: MHC Feeding Program has plenty of food and families but needs volunteers

“We do have additional resources from food that doesn’t fall into that restriction, so if families need it, we should be able to accommodate them more than once a month,” Wenkstern said.

Need for help

On the first Monday in August, 882 food boxes were distributed, he said. On the first Monday in September, it was only 312 boxes – but that’s because it was the Labor Day holiday, and only two of the normal six sites were open. People can pick up boxes once a month on any Monday they choose.

“One bottleneck we’re running into now” is having enough volunteers to help keep the program running smoothly, Wenkstern said.

“We’re struggling on the volunteer side of it,” Mills said. “With Monday, we were really having a huge number of people that came in, and we ran out of prepared boxes. We still have the food, but we need to have the volunteers to help put the boxes together.

“This week we are anticipating a shortfall of 450 boxes we need for next week. We’ve got the food … just have to have the people” to pack it.

Most of the volunteering is done between 9 a.m. and noon Mondays and Wednesdays, but groups of 10 or more can reserve different times, such as after business hours, by calling to schedule.