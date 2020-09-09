WATCH NOW: MHC Feeding Program has plenty of food and families but needs volunteers

Six months into the pandemic, the MHC Emergency Feeding Program is going even stronger than before. With plenty of food to offer, what the organization needs now is volunteers to help pack and distribute the boxes and cans.
The food is supplied by Feeding Southwest Virginia, packed at the Henry County Food Pantry and distributed by Grace Network volunteers, with funding by The Harvest Foundation and coordinated by United Way and with support from Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia.
“It’s really been a fantastic partnership between a wide range of community organizations,” said Philip Wenkstern, executive director of the United Way of Martinsville & Henry County.
“We’ve been able to leverage resources that we would never have had if we had not shown the ability to work together,” said Sharon Mills, the Henry County Food Pantry Site Director.
The program, began in the first weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, continues going strong in anticipation of “an uptick, as some of those federally funded programs” that helped people financially during the pandemic “start ticking out, such as expanded unemployment insurance. We’ve seen lots of new individuals who haven’t accessed services of this nature in the past avail themselves of this opportunity,” Wenkstern said.
“The Henry County Food Pantry has been the champion organization in this,” and a recent donation from The Harvest Foundation has allowed the program “to purchase food at a discounted rate,” he said.
The program had been giving out one 35-to-40-pound box of shelf-stable food, such as canned food, peanut butter and beans and rice, to each family of four each month. Recently, recipients are getting about 60 to 65 pounds of food, thanks to major donations of meat, cheese and produce.
Farm to Family recently donated 43,000 pounds of meat and cheese, Wenkstern said. About half of it is meat, such as barbeque pork patties, shredded chicken taco meat, and the other half is shredded cheese.
The Emergency Feeding program also recently received a donation of 3,400 pounds of fresh produce from Feeding Southwest Virginia, and the USDA gave an additional 1,000 pounds of meat and cheese and 1,400 pounds of apples and potatoes, he said.
“We would love to be able to continue offering fresh produce, meat and cheese, but those are not as readily accessible as the shelf-stable goods,” Wenkstern said. “We hope that with the success of this project, we would continue to be a donation destination for these large organizations that operate outside of the community.”
“From the beginning of August until now, 122,000 pounds of food has been received from Feeding Southwest Virginia, Farm to Family and God’s Pit Crew. We’ll need to order more food to be able to maintain the distribution levels in September,” he said.
The meat is stored in a freezer truck. Right before each distribution day, an amount is removed to include with the food boxes. The cheese is kept in refrigerators.
“We do have additional resources from food that doesn’t fall into that restriction, so if families need it, we should be able to accommodate them more than once a month,” Wenkstern said.
Need for help
On the first Monday in August, 882 food boxes were distributed, he said. On the first Monday in September, it was only 312 boxes – but that’s because it was the Labor Day holiday, and only two of the normal six sites were open. People can pick up boxes once a month on any Monday they choose.
“One bottleneck we’re running into now” is having enough volunteers to help keep the program running smoothly, Wenkstern said.
“We’re struggling on the volunteer side of it,” Mills said. “With Monday, we were really having a huge number of people that came in, and we ran out of prepared boxes. We still have the food, but we need to have the volunteers to help put the boxes together.
“This week we are anticipating a shortfall of 450 boxes we need for next week. We’ve got the food … just have to have the people” to pack it.
Most of the volunteering is done between 9 a.m. and noon Mondays and Wednesdays, but groups of 10 or more can reserve different times, such as after business hours, by calling to schedule.
Those specially designated packing times make for good projects for civic organizations and clubs, Mills have. Many like to have supper out at a nearby restaurant then have a brief business meeting right in the warehouse, either before or after the packing.
The packing session times can vary, but 2 hours is a reasonable average, Mills said.
No end date
There is no set end date to the program, Wenkstern said, but “it’s very difficult to estimate” how long it can continue. “Ideally we’d be able to maintain this kind of system and network, partnership and collaboration indefinitely. The difficult part is to estimate the volume of individuals we’re able to serve.”
Each Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the food boxes are given out at six locations: Henry County Food Pantry in Bassett, Grace Network and Salvation Army in the city, Rich Acres Christian Church in Ridgeway, The Community Fellowship in Collinsville and Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Axton.
A clothing giveaway is being added to the food distribution, Mills said.
Every week, she has been hearing stories of increased family crises, including violence, from the stress and troubles of being home from work and school. People seeking help for that include parents looking for clothing for adult children who have left violent relationships.
The impact of the food program goes beyond Henry County: “The collaboration has become a model for some of the other areas,” Wenkstern said.
“Donors have really taken note of” how well the participating organizations have been working together, Mills said. The Convoy for Hope food distribution was one such program, which received promotional help from the Emergency Feeding Program then donated leftover foods to the feeding program.
“I am just so proud of all the different groups that have come together and are fighting this food insecurity,” Mills said. “It’s truly amazing to see everyone who has come together to pull this off.”
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
