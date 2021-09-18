WATCH NOW: More calls, more patients, more fatigue: COVID-19 stressing health care resources in area

An ever-rising wave of emergency calls and illnesses — driven at least in part by COVID-19 — continues to wash over emergency and health care workers, pushing some past the point of burnout and out of the profession entirely.
The latest sign of exhaustion came Friday afternoon when Sovah Health took to Facebook to tell the community that its emergency department is encountering a spike in patients.
In the message, hospital leaders said "our entire staff is working tirelessly to take care of everyone who enters our facility." On Wednesday, Sovah Health was treating nearly 50 COVID-19 patients at its Martinsville and Danville facilities.
And even though local hospital officials wouldn't provide a year-over-year comparison of staffing levels when asked by the Register & Bee, the pandemic's toll in general has caused an exodus from the medical profession across the nation.
"Your health care heroes are tired," a noticeably frustrated Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan said in a video this week. "Many people across the country and even the world are leaving health care."
Gunn-Nolan, the market chief medical officer with Sovah Health, has become a regular fixture pleading with the community as the hospital endures yet another wave of COVID-19 illnesses.
A struggle with staffing — combined with more people in need of medical attention — is leading to fatigue.
The community also plays a huge role in the overall morale, Gunn-Nolan said. Last year when the pandemic began there were rallies, prayers and multitudes of ways residents saluted the efforts of all of those on the front lines of the COVID-19 battlefield.
Now, not only has the situation changed, it's throttled in reverse. Rudeness appears to have overtaken those cards of thanks.
"The threats, the lack of gratitude, just the nature of communication that's happening right now can't continue," Gunn-Nolan stressed.
When queried on more details concerning that particular statement — specifically the threats — hospital officials did not respond to the Register & Bee in time for publication.
Gunn-Nolan offered a simple suggestion for those coming into the hospital to see loved ones: Be kind and say thank you.
More patients
The Martinsville Fire Department and EMS earlier this week announced a policy of screening calls for emergency transport to ensure there is a true emergency situation, citing staffing issues as its reason. The pressure for ER visits has grown at various locations.
And it's not all COVID-19. Patients may have the flu or another respiratory sickness. Some are calling 911 wanting to go to the emergency room to be tested for COVID-19, because they are showing some of the signs.
However, Sovah Health reiterated in its Friday post that it's not a testing site for COVID-19. Instead, people who think they either have the virus or may have been exposed are asked to go to a local pharmacy, urgent care facility or a primary clinic.
HCPS reports rise
The West Piedmont Health District ended on Friday its 4-day streak of deaths from COVID-19, and although there were no new hospitalizations, there were 77 new cases, as Henry and Franklin counties continue to get slammed, adding 24 and 44, respectively.
Franklin County continues to have the only VDH-recorded outbreak in the district, nine cases at Benjamin Franklin Middle School, but Henry County Public Schools in its update on Friday reported 36 new cases (29 students, seven staff) and 161 in quarantine, which was an increase from last week (27 and 154).
The Career Academy and Rich Acres and Sanville elementary schools were the only primary campuses not to have a case. Magna Vista's nine cases were the most.
As of Friday morning, VDH reported 2,210 cases in the district among those between the ages of birth and 19 -- up by 14 from Thursday -- with 1,702 of them in the 10-19 bracket, an increase of 12. Hospitalizations remained at 14 (with 8 in the 10-19 bracket). Data by age groups aren't broken down by locality.
Patrick County reported eight new cases and Martinsville one, as the district's 7-day average rose to 54, or 39.4 per 100,000 residents. Statewide there were 4,212 new cases reported this morning, but the 7-day average fell to 3,624, or 42.6 per 100K. VDH does not report data on weekends.
Steven Doyle of the Bulletin staff contributed to this report.
Charles Wilborn is local editor of the Danville Register & Bee. Reach Charles at cwilborn@registerbee.com or 434-791-7976.