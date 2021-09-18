WATCH NOW: More calls, more patients, more fatigue: COVID-19 stressing health care resources in area

The community also plays a huge role in the overall morale, Gunn-Nolan said. Last year when the pandemic began there were rallies, prayers and multitudes of ways residents saluted the efforts of all of those on the front lines of the COVID-19 battlefield.

Now, not only has the situation changed, it's throttled in reverse. Rudeness appears to have overtaken those cards of thanks.

"The threats, the lack of gratitude, just the nature of communication that's happening right now can't continue," Gunn-Nolan stressed.

When queried on more details concerning that particular statement — specifically the threats — hospital officials did not respond to the Register & Bee in time for publication.

Gunn-Nolan offered a simple suggestion for those coming into the hospital to see loved ones: Be kind and say thank you.

More patients

The Martinsville Fire Department and EMS earlier this week announced a policy of screening calls for emergency transport to ensure there is a true emergency situation, citing staffing issues as its reason. The pressure for ER visits has grown at various locations.