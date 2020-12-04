 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: More COVID-19 patients in West Piedmont Health District headed to hospital
A 50% surge in new COVID-19 cases across the West Piedmont Health last month has led to two concerning trends in the first days of December: Hospitals are getting busier, and some of those infected are not helping potential spread.

District hospitalizations

This is a breakdown of hospitalizations in the West Piedmont Health District.

First the data: The Virginia Department of Health reported on Friday that there were six more cases in the district that required hospitalization. That’s now 18 in the past three days and 20 since Sunday. Henry County reported five on Friday and 11 in the past three days. Martinsville actually saw one case subtracted to create a net of 19.

And although those numbers appear small, the hospitalizations-following-cases ramp has been documented nationally, where more than 217,000 now have been infected in one day and nearly 3,000 have died, both records. There are more than 100,000 people hospitalized nationally.

Alan Larson, market president of Sovah Health in Martinsville and Danville, said on Wednesday that, hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients are up 91% at Sovah Health-Danville, for example.

"We are seeing a significant surge," he said in a video interview with the Danville Register & Bee.

Alan Larson mug

Larson

The hospital cited in its biweekly report issued Nov. 25 that there was a solid increase in COVID-19 patients in both hospitals. That was two days after it had issued a strongly worded warning to the community.

Larson also said that the overall number of patients had increased largely because of COVID-19 -- "Those numbers are indicative of a significant increase in the community," he said. "It's a concern." – and that continuing caseloads at the hospital would "stretch its resources."

More Sovah employees are testing positive for COVID-19, he said, but they are being exposed in the community, not the hospital.

"We're seeing most of the spread coming from the community," Larson said.

There also was another surge in cases on Friday, with 97 reported by VDH, one of the biggest days since the pandemic began and more reminiscent of the last weeks of November. Franklin County reported 35 of those, and Henry County had 30. Patrick County added 18, and Martinsville had 12. Positivity on testing also is up to 17% (vs. state average of 9.5%).

Nancy Bell

Bell

And contact tracers – those individuals who talk to the infected individuals and the people with whom they have been in close contact – are encountering some who don’t want to help in that deter the community spread Larson cited.

“Unfortunately, this is true,” district spokesperson Nancy Bell said via email. “While most of the folks that we contact are very compliant, others will not participate.”

A close contact is anyone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for a total of 15 minutes or more, Bell said. An infected person can spread COVID-19 starting 48 hours before he/she has any symptoms or tests positive for COVID.

Bell said that one of the district’s most experienced contract tracers told her that some people don't give a reason for not wanting to talk to contact tracers.

Said Bell: “I'm told some of the reasons include: ‘The positive person to whom I was exposed has already notified me,’ and ‘I am monitoring my own health.’ ‘I do not wish to invade the privacy of another person.’ ‘My employer is handling it.’

“The process is confidential, and the infected person's name need not be used when reaching out to a close contact. But there are misconception about that.”

Through Friday there have been 4,955 cases of COVID-19 in the district, with 383 hospitalizations and 111 deaths. Of those individuals who have been hospitalized, nearly half are at least 70 years old, and more than half are female.

There are ongoing outbreaks at two long-term-care facilities in the district and increasing reports of cases at schools, even though students are learning remotely. Tracing those cases helps isolate people who could become sick.

Comparative COVID-19 data

Cases Hospitalizations Deaths Positivity rate
Henry County 1,997 181 41
Martinsivlle 748 79 25
Patrick County 500 66 28
Franklin County 1,710 57 17
West Piedmont total 4,955 383 111 17.00%
Danville 1,684 154 51
Pittsylvania County 1,855 109 24 12.40%
Virginia 247,380 15,116 4,160 9.50%

Bell sent along a message to community:

“Contact tracing helps protect you, your family and your community. Letting people know they may have been exposed to COVID gives them the opportunity to monitor their health for signs and symptoms of the virus.

“This also provides an excellent reason for the potentially exposed person to seek testing. When these two steps are followed, the health department can see where infections are occurring and respond accordingly.”

Charles Wilborn of the Danville Register & Bee contributed to this report.

Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245. 

