WATCH NOW: More students can help raise vaccination penetration in West Piedmont Health District

This was a week of rapid change for our approach to COVID-19.
First was the revelation that children 12 and older now can be vaccinated, which began conversations about how to make that happen.
Then before we had digested that opportunity, you heard Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday: Vaccinated people no longer are required to wear masks to protect from COVID-19, and capacity limits for events and venues will be lifted later this month.
You probably consider that to be great news, that, based on the somewhat surprising directive from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a return to normalcy appeared to be arriving sooner than expected.
But here is the cautionary tale: Only slightly more than a third of the residents of Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties have had even one shot of a vaccine that protects against the novel coronavirus.
Fewer than 30% are fully vaccinated – with two shots of Pfizer or Moderna or one shot of Johnson & Johnson – figures that far lag the state’s rates, although they vary from locality to locality.
That gap of about 70% means that most residents still should be wearing masks, and students who are back in classrooms will be required to wear masks.
That means that a key component to a greater rate of vaccination involves young people, most of whom only now can schedule appointments to do so.
Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the West Piedmont Health District, said that efforts to contact teens and get them inoculated were underway already. She said 270 doses of the Pfizer vaccine being given Friday at Franklin County High School, which has a pending closure of a recent outbreak of 12 cases of COVID-19.
“All high schools in the health district have been contacted and provided the opportunity to host an on-campus clinic for those 16 years of age and older,” Bell said in an email response to questions from the Bulletin.
“We currently are working with Henry County and Martinsville public schools to offer on-campus vaccinations at two high schools.
“Patrick County high schools have not at this time decided to host vaccine clinics.”
Henry County Public Schools spokesperson Monic Hatchett wrote in an email that “HCPS will be offering vaccinations to students with parent permission beginning next week.”
Sarah Byrd, director of community outreach for Martinsville City Public Schools, said her district was working with West Piedmont Health District on communications with students and their families, but at this time of year the district couldn’t take an active role in managing the vaccination appointment process.
“With testing and everything going on, we couldn’t,” Byrd said in a phone call.
Dean Gilbert, superintendent at Patrick County Public Schools said in an email that his district works “with our local Health Department on vaccinating school personnel. We are more than happy to help facilitate a clinic at a school if a need exists.
“We did message our students this past week to contact the high school if they were interested in receiving the vaccine. We did not have any respondents, but that was for 16-18-year-old students. We have not communicated with the Health Department on the next age group as of yet.”
Bell said the communication about the vaccination of teens continues how the district has approached the entire pandemic.
“We have worked very closely with school leaders in the WPHD throughout the epidemic, offering guidance, providing resources, testing teachers and staff, and vaccinating personnel,” she said.
“As for vaccinating eligible teens, we have encouraged school personnel to do what they do best when it comes to managing large groups of students.
“School staff communicate the availability of the vaccine on campus, provide space for vaccine clinics, obtain parental permission, and help staff the event. With the paperwork out of the way, our vaccination team can give hundreds of vaccinations in one day.”
As Byrd noted, there are only a couple of weeks left in the school year, and then most students will scatter for the summer, making the possibility for group vaccinations more difficult to manage.
“Our district team has not yet worked out the details of providing vaccination opportunities to teens once the school year comes to an end,” Bell said. “We are working with physicians' offices, pharmacies and other partners to explore the possibilities.
Although Patrick County schools have been in hybrid scheduling for much of the year before going to four days a week, Henry County and Martinsville only in the past two months have returned students to classrooms.
Teachers vaccinated
At the time the school districts offered clinics for teachers to be vaccinated, and Martinsville Superintendent Zeb Talley raised eyebrows at a school board meeting last week when he said, “All our teachers are vaccinated,” while he pitched getting kids into summer school. He later added, though, “all who want to be.”
Byrd, who offered the clarification about what Talley had said, didn’t have new figures for exactly how many teachers and staff actually had been vaccinated because there had been no recent clinics.
HCPS’s Hatchett said that “72% of our staff (this includes full-time and part-time staff) is fully vaccinated with another 2% having received their first vaccine.”
Said Gilbert: “We still have the same numbers on staff vaccinations since we have not held any other clinics for staff members. Some staff members may have gotten the vaccination on their own, but I do not have that number.”
Mandatory for students?
None of those speaking for school districts, though, addressed the other big question that will continue to be asked for the summer: Will schools require students to be vaccinated to return to classrooms when school resumes in August?
At some colleges and universities, that policy has been put in place. Some states have discussed adding COVID-19 to the vaccine list for school admission.
But school district officials said that would be a state decision that went through local school boards.
“We do not currently have plans to require the vaccine of staff or students,” Hatchett said, “but will continue to follow VDH and VDOE guidance through the summer in the event that a state mandate is issued.”
Said Byrd: “That decision will come from VDOE.”
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.