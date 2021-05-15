WATCH NOW: More students can help raise vaccination penetration in West Piedmont Health District

This was a week of rapid change for our approach to COVID-19.

First was the revelation that children 12 and older now can be vaccinated, which began conversations about how to make that happen.

Then before we had digested that opportunity, you heard Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday: Vaccinated people no longer are required to wear masks to protect from COVID-19, and capacity limits for events and venues will be lifted later this month.

You probably consider that to be great news, that, based on the somewhat surprising directive from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a return to normalcy appeared to be arriving sooner than expected.

But here is the cautionary tale: Only slightly more than a third of the residents of Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties have had even one shot of a vaccine that protects against the novel coronavirus.

Fewer than 30% are fully vaccinated – with two shots of Pfizer or Moderna or one shot of Johnson & Johnson – figures that far lag the state’s rates, although they vary from locality to locality.

That gap of about 70% means that most residents still should be wearing masks, and students who are back in classrooms will be required to wear masks.