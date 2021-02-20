WATCH NOW: More than 550 get doses of vaccine in event at Martinsville Speedway

On the day when the biggest vaccine clinic to date was conducted in the West Piedmont Health District and when the number of new cases of COVID-19 continued to plunge, there were two sobering developments: Two more people have died from COVID-19, and there is a new outbreak and the return of an old one at a long-term-care facilities.

The vaccination clinic was a drive-thru event at Martinsville Speedway, where more than 550 first doses of the Moderna vaccine were distributed.

And there were only 16 new cases reported Saturday morning by the West Piedmont Health District, the second-lowest single-day total since Oct. 5.

More on those later, but first are the two more residents of Henry County reported Saturday by the Virginia Department of Health to have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

These deaths, the first recorded in the county in a week and now 85 overall, could have occurred at any time in the past few weeks. VDH typically checks death certificates before adding to its database. All statistics are tracked by a person's residence.

We do know they were both Black men at least 80 years old. Most victims are male and at least 70, but only about 1 in 4 of the 203 in the district have been Black.