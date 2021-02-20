WATCH NOW: More than 550 get doses of vaccine in event at Martinsville Speedway

On the day when the biggest vaccine clinic to date was conducted in the West Piedmont Health District and when the number of new cases of COVID-19 continued to plunge, there were two sobering developments: Two more people have died from COVID-19, and there is a new outbreak and the return of an old one at a long-term-care facilities.
The vaccination clinic was a drive-thru event at Martinsville Speedway, where more than 550 first doses of the Moderna vaccine were distributed.
And there were only 16 new cases reported Saturday morning by the West Piedmont Health District, the second-lowest single-day total since Oct. 5.
More on those later, but first are the two more residents of Henry County reported Saturday by the Virginia Department of Health to have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
These deaths, the first recorded in the county in a week and now 85 overall, could have occurred at any time in the past few weeks. VDH typically checks death certificates before adding to its database. All statistics are tracked by a person's residence.
We do know they were both Black men at least 80 years old. Most victims are male and at least 70, but only about 1 in 4 of the 203 in the district have been Black.
The new outbreak is at the King's Grant Retirement Facility in Henry County, and its active date is listed as Jan. 13, although it only was added to VDH’s tracking database on Friday, the day each week that list is updated.
There was no immediate response from the health district about why this outbreak just showed up in the database, but there are 35 cases and at least a couple of deaths associated with it. VDH does not list death totals until they reach five as a privacy protection.
The returning outbreak was at Martinsville Health & Rehab, which dates back to Dec. 9 and had fallen out of the database in recent weeks. There are 39 cases and the same fewer-than-five deaths at that facility.
Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab now officially has recorded 11 deaths with outbreak that began there around the first of the year and was listed of the database as of Jan. 8. It’s total number of cases was 151, unchanged in the past week.
Overall the health district has seen 42 outbreaks – 19 of those in long-term-care facilities – that have had 1,183 associated cases. There were 662 health care workers affected by them.
But the number of new cases in the district continues its steep daily decline from its post-holiday peak in January, and Saturday’s total lowered the 7-day rolling average to 27. On Jan. 10 it was 112.4. The 14-day average per 100,000 population dropped below 400, to 397.9, about a third of its peak.
The positivity rate of tests also is down to 11.1%, which is about half of its peak last month.
Latest data from Virginia Department of Health
|Unknown field 1
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Positivity rate
|Vaccine doses
|Fully vaccinated
|Henry County
|4,111
|273
|85
|8,130
|1,560
|Martinsville
|1,480
|125
|44
|145
|21
|Patrick County
|1,171
|89
|32
|1,841
|325
|Franklin County
|3,648
|125
|42
|7,989
|2,245
|West Piedmont total
|10,410
|612
|203
|11.10%
|18,105
|4,151
|Danville
|4,186
|226
|97
|7,003
|1045
|Pittsylvania County
|4,655
|157
|56
|13.30%
|8,480
|1279
|Virginia
|561,812
|23,436
|7,197
|8.20%
|1,101,433
|440,339
Henry County had 12 of those new cases and one of two new hospitalizations. Franklin County had two new cases and the other hospitalization. Martinsville and Patrick County each had only one new case.
As the nation steams toward a half-million deaths, the West Piedmont Health District has had 10,410 cases since recording its first on March 20. There have been 612 hospitalizations and those 203 deaths.
And then there were 500 who lined up at the Speedway on Saturday morning, which Kelly Fitzgerald, spokesperson for Sovah Health, said went well.
Before Saturday's event there were 18,105 people in the district – 8,275 in Martinsville and Henry County – who had at least one shot. There are 4,151 completely vaccinated in the district – about 3% of the population -- with 1,581 in M-HC.
“Registration for this event was prioritized for people and communities at highest risk of contracting COVID-19, and of experiencing more serious effects of illness, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices,” Nancy Bell, population health manager and PIO of the health district, said in a release. “We are planning other vaccination events as quickly as possible based on supply.”
She said this was the fifth such event in Martinsville and Henry County under VDH’s Phases 1a and 1b, which address residents who work in health care, public safety and the essential public-facing functions of society, everyone in long-term-care facilities, those 65 and older and those 18-64 with critical health conditions.
Bell’s release said everyone who had registered at one of VDH’s local portals would be merged into the state’s new database and that you can check and confirm your status at www.vaccinate.virginia.gov.
“Vaccine demand is extraordinarily high and supplies remain significantly limited,” Bell said. “Please be patient. The purpose of the portal is to get contact information for those ready and willing to get their vaccine, so that when a new clinic is open, we can quickly notify them to make an appointment. It will be a two-step process.”
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.