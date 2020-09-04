WATCH NOW: Movie about famed Henry County traffic accident and moment of forgiveness hits the theaters

“He ran over the both of them and killed them both,” Bryd said in his court testimony. “The motorcycle and the pickup truck never touched.

"Martin said he saw some things skidding toward him, but he didn’t know what they were.”

Byrd noted it was dark, and Martin said he was going 20 mph in an area where the speed limit was 45 mph.

The actor hired to play the part of Judge Edwin Gendron, Jr. in the movie had to be replaced at the last minute, and the real Dickie Byrd offered to wear the robe and be cast as the honorable judge.

“They gave me a quick acting lesson, and so I played the part,” Byrd said at a special screening opened to Byrd and other local cast members at Hollywood Cinema in Martinsville on Thursday.

The charge of reckless driving was amended to improper driving after Byrd’s testimony, but the most incredible event was yet to occur.

J.T. Clark of Boones Mill, the brother of Bobby Clark, asked Byrd if it would be all right if he paid Martin’s fine.