WATCH NOW: Mulberry-area HGW tour will include Wedding Cake House

One of Martinsville’s most famous houses will be part of this year’s Historic Garden Week tour, which this year will resume with new measures to protect against the pandemic.

The tour, which will begin April 21, will include the Wedding Cake House at 308 Starling Ave., owned by David Huddleston; 203 Westover Lane, owned by Crystal and Jim Austin; 1212 Sam Lions Trail, owned by Gael and Smith Chaney; and 1234 Mulberry Road, owned by Carl and Diana Pacifico. Piedmont Arts also is a tour site.

HGW is the signature annual event of Garden Club of Virginia, which includes as members the Martinsville Garden Club and Garden Study Club, but the event was canceled in 2020 because of the onset of the pandemic and Phase 1 of Gov. Ralph Northam's shutdown.

Under Phase 3 this year, admission to the houses will be limited, to reduce crowds. Only one party of four or fewer people at a time will be able to enter each house, and those people must wear masks.

Kim Snyder of Martinsville Garden Club is a regional representative for GCV ticket sales. She has been meeting “with the group on a regular basis on the state level, trying to figure out … all the changes that are going to be necessary because of COVID,” she said.