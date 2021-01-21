WATCH NOW: Mulberry-area HGW tour will include Wedding Cake House

One of Martinsville’s most famous houses will be part of this year’s Historic Garden Week tour, which this year will resume with new measures to protect against the pandemic.
The tour, which will begin April 21, will include the Wedding Cake House at 308 Starling Ave., owned by David Huddleston; 203 Westover Lane, owned by Crystal and Jim Austin; 1212 Sam Lions Trail, owned by Gael and Smith Chaney; and 1234 Mulberry Road, owned by Carl and Diana Pacifico. Piedmont Arts also is a tour site.
HGW is the signature annual event of Garden Club of Virginia, which includes as members the Martinsville Garden Club and Garden Study Club, but the event was canceled in 2020 because of the onset of the pandemic and Phase 1 of Gov. Ralph Northam's shutdown.
Under Phase 3 this year, admission to the houses will be limited, to reduce crowds. Only one party of four or fewer people at a time will be able to enter each house, and those people must wear masks.
Kim Snyder of Martinsville Garden Club is a regional representative for GCV ticket sales. She has been meeting “with the group on a regular basis on the state level, trying to figure out … all the changes that are going to be necessary because of COVID,” she said.
“It’s a big thing this year, because it’s so different from the way we’ve done it in the past,” she said.
Tickets ($25 each) only can be purchased online, not from members, as usually is done. Tickets will be sold for either morning visits or afternoon visits, intended to help manage movement.
Only 300 tickets will be sold – 150 for the morning and 150 for the afternoon, Hervey said. That’s almost half the number of tickets normally sold for the event.
“It will be as safe as possible to ensure that everyone is going to have a fabulous, fabulous time during Historic Garden Week,” Snyder said.
Wedding Cake House
The Wedding Cake House, built in 1918 by George Tilden “Cap’n Til” Lester, is a Martinsville icon sometimes shown on lists of unique houses around the nation.
“I think a lot of people are going to be really interested in going through that Cake House, because that’s just been a spot around Martinsville” that gets attention, said event co-chair Jackie Van Dyke of the Garden Study Club.
The unique shape of this white, brick, 3-story, square, tiered house with parapets is because it is built around a central tower that holds the plumbing, Hervey said. Because the house was built more than a century ago, before the common use of insulation and central heating, the plumbing was protected from freezing temperatures by the house interior. Normally, plumbing in houses then would be on exterior walls, and pipes would freeze.
The house is owned by a “fascinating young man,” David Huddleston of Vinton, who lived in the area a few years when he was a kid, HGW Chair Lesley Hervey said. “He must have had a good experience in Martinsville because for whatever reason, he chose to invest in property here.”
According to Henry County GIS records, Huddleston bought the property in 2017 for $140,000. In 2015, it had been acquired by Red Hills Holdings LLC in Portland, Ore., as part of a large loan pool from Bank of America, and Red Hills repaired extensive water damage.
Huddleston “is fixing it up to be a bed and breakfast,” Hervey said. “He stays there while he works on the house.”
203 Westover Lane
Crystal and Jim Austin’s elegant ranch-style brick house was scheduled to be on last year’s HGW tour.
The house was built in the 1960s and purchased by the Austins in 2016. Among items of interest in the house are Jim Austin’s collection of sculptures, which includes works by Dal Chihuly and Ed Branson.
1212 Sam Lions Trail
The house that Gael and Smith Chaney have on tour was built by Smith Chaney’s parents in 1965. It provides 1-floor living in traditional Georgian style.
The house is furnished by family heirloom antiques and was decorated by Smith Chaney’s mother, who worked with two local designers. The family’s original 1874 Chevrolet Caprice will be on display for the tour.
1234 Mulberry Road
After extensive worldwide travel because of career, Carl and Diana Pacifico bought their house on Mulberry Road 12 years ago. Furnishings include Asian living room furniture and a Murano chandelier.
The house features an orangery, a glass room that was built in England and features a lantern roof, an adobe fireplace with Mexican tiles and a heated floor. The room opens to a Tuscan-style terrace that overlooks a Gunite swimming pool and a waterfall with a koi pond.
Piedmont Arts
Piedmont Arts traditionally is noted on the tours as a point of interest, but this year HGW also is promoting its Jane Iten Memorial Exhibition and American Watercolor Society 153rd annual exhibition.
“We’ve been waiting for this exhibit for years,” Hervey said. “This is a big deal.”
At the museum’s Gravely-Lester Art Garden, one of the six sculptures is a larger-than-life piece in honor of the late Bill Pannill of Martinsville, a world daffodil expert, and donated by his son, Will Pannill.
Jeff Felty created the sculpture, named “Cliffhanger” for one of the 210 daffodil varieties created and named by Bill Pannill.
Bartlett Tree Service, the main tour sponsor, will be giving away mulberry tree saplings to tour attendees in the art garden.
Other information
Planners and visitors this year have to be flexible, Van Dyke said. “We really don’t know what will happen in April” regarding the pandemic, she said.
However, one thing the pandemic precautions encourages is spending more time outdoors than in, and to that end, the garden clubs are “using ideas how to do patio parties and pool” arrangements, she said.
“It gives us all the hope of just looking forward to getting together and being as creative as possible, as to how to stay safe and have these tours still on.”
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com