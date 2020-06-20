WATCH NOW: 'My Brothers' Crossing' will debut in July, and the people at the heart of its Godly story handed out free masks

Such was the case Saturday morning when the Clarks joined members of the House of Purpose Ministries in the parking lot at 232 Riverside Drive in Bassett to distribute 2,000 reusable face coverings.

"Our lives have been blessed by the wonderful people in Henry County," J.T. Clark said. "We want to help make sure anyone needing a face covering has one."

The movie is set to be released nationwide on July 17, and much of it was filmed in the same location as the the actual events.

"Our community played an essential role in telling the story," said Beth Stinnett, assistant director of tourism for the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation. "It is touching to see these ministries giving back in such a thoughtful way."

Said Terri Lee Clark: "You'll see in our movie it starts out with the riots in Baltimore that were going on five years ago during this fatal accident, and to have all of this transpiring again - it's just evidence of God's timing in all of this to hopefully bring people together in the world to show that there is no color."

