WATCH NOW: NASCAR pays tribute to front-line workers at Sovah Health-Martinsville

NASCAR made an entrance in Martinsville on Tuesday, and it wasn't at the Martinsville Speedway.

A parade of NASCAR tractor-trailers took a lap around the parking lot at Sovah Health-Martinsville at 11 a.m. as the front-line health care workers and employees of the hospital cheered them on. There had been a similar parade last year.

Rusty Wallace, a retired driver and member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, told the crowd that the large contingent of haulers carried no race cars, only the equipment necessary to hold a weekend of racing at Martinsville.

"We've come a long way. Boy I remember last year the pandemic was kicking off, and boy what a tough time it was," Wallace said. "But I'm happy to say we've got the vaccine, now and I got vaccinated last week when I was eligible."

The crowd cheered at Wallace's words.

"I got the Pfizer vaccine, and my wife got hers about three days before mine," Wallace said. "So I'm here to tell you it didn't hurt, everything was fine, I had no aftereffects at all."

Clay Campbell, president of the Martinsville Speedway, led the parade in a brand new red Mach 1 Mustang that will serve as the official pace car for this weekend's races at the speedway.

