WATCH NOW: NASCAR pays tribute to front-line workers at Sovah Health-Martinsville

NASCAR made an entrance in Martinsville on Tuesday, and it wasn't at the Martinsville Speedway.
A parade of NASCAR tractor-trailers took a lap around the parking lot at Sovah Health-Martinsville at 11 a.m. as the front-line health care workers and employees of the hospital cheered them on. There had been a similar parade last year.
Rusty Wallace, a retired driver and member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, told the crowd that the large contingent of haulers carried no race cars, only the equipment necessary to hold a weekend of racing at Martinsville.
"We've come a long way. Boy I remember last year the pandemic was kicking off, and boy what a tough time it was," Wallace said. "But I'm happy to say we've got the vaccine, now and I got vaccinated last week when I was eligible."
The crowd cheered at Wallace's words.
"I got the Pfizer vaccine, and my wife got hers about three days before mine," Wallace said. "So I'm here to tell you it didn't hurt, everything was fine, I had no aftereffects at all."
Clay Campbell, president of the Martinsville Speedway, led the parade in a brand new red Mach 1 Mustang that will serve as the official pace car for this weekend's races at the speedway.
"I see a lot of people here that I saw here last year, and it's great to kick off the Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 week here at Sovah Health," Campbell said. "The teamwork that you have in overcoming situations like we have faced in 2020 and the first part of this year -- you remember last year when we did this we were in the early stages of the pandemic. And the front-line workers that are here today, there're not enough words to express the thanks from all of us for what you do."
Blue-Emu Executive Vice President of Marketing Ben Blessing said he was also a minister, but his name was not a stage name. He said he has spent time ministering to people who suffer from drug addiction.
"I have a very fond appreciation for front-line workers," Blessing said. "You front-line workers have helped so many people."
Tory Shepherd, Sovah-Martinsville's interim CEO, said that during the early days of the pandemic, emotions were high as everyone prepared for the unknown.
"Our quick response and preparedness to what was back then the unknown demonstrates the power of our employees," Shepherd said. "The strength of our team and the value of our community-centered care, every day our team at Sovah Health-Martinsville showed up and took care of our neighbors, family and friends."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.