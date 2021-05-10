WATCH NOW: National commemoration of Martin's Station held in Martinsville

People gathered at the historic Henry County Courthouse in Uptown Martinsville on Saturday afternoon for a wreath-laying ceremony at the foot of the Gen. Joseph Martin monument that stands on the front lawn.
Martin settled in this area in 1774 when he was 34 years old, and Martinsville got its name from the famous soldier and politician. But on Saturday the gathering was to commemorate his founding, five years earlier, of the last fortified station along the Wilderness Road, located in the Westernmost corner of Virginia.
In fact, Scuffle Hill Street that runs past the Christ Episcopal Church in Martinsville harkens back to Martin’s days at the outpost.
The historical account of Martin’s exploration to the foot of the Cumberland mountains notes his claim to an area near present day Rose Hill.
It was there that Martin and a group of men under his employ, estimated to be as many as 18, cleared land and built cabins before finding themselves under attack by Native Americans and retreating to Henry County.
Martin built a home along the Smith River and named it “Scuffle Hill” because the money that paid for the house was earned from building the outpost, which required a scuffle with the Native Americans.
The Wilderness Road was built by Daniel Boone. It joined the Great Valley Road around what is now Roanoke, traversed through the Cumberland Gap and reached as far as Lexington, Ky.
It is estimated that out of 300,000 settlers who traveled the road, two-thirds of them passed through what became known as Martin’s Station over a 25-year period.
When people migrating west passed through Martin’s Station, they had to travel another 200 miles in the wilderness before reaching the next settlement at Crab Orchard in Kentucky.
“Martin was a robust figure in the history of the early frontier,” stated a Federal Writers’ Project titled "The WPA guide to Virginia: The Old Dominion State." “He was born in Albemarle County in 1740, ran away to fight Indians at 17, became an Indian agent, land agent, and officer of militia, fighting Indians all up and down the frontier.”
The research notes that Martin settled in Henry County and for nine years sat for his district in the General Assembly and in 1793 was made a brigadier general of State militia.
“He was a brawny, picturesque man, more than six feet tall and the father of 18 children; wore buckled knee breeches and a great beard, braided and thrust inside his shirt,” the report said.
For the first time, the Martin’s Station National Commemoration was staged in the city that bears Martin’s name.
Back when Martin lived in Henry County the old court square where people gathered for the commemoration on Saturday commonly included muddy horses hitched to a rail, and farmers, lawyers and politicians would discuss the business of the day.
With the Martin’s Station and Col. George Waller chapters, Sons of the American Revolution, dressed in attire of Martin’s day for the ceremony, the scene gave the appearance of of what it was like when Martin was alive.
