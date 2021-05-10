WATCH NOW: National commemoration of Martin's Station held in Martinsville

People gathered at the historic Henry County Courthouse in Uptown Martinsville on Saturday afternoon for a wreath-laying ceremony at the foot of the Gen. Joseph Martin monument that stands on the front lawn.

Martin settled in this area in 1774 when he was 34 years old, and Martinsville got its name from the famous soldier and politician. But on Saturday the gathering was to commemorate his founding, five years earlier, of the last fortified station along the Wilderness Road, located in the Westernmost corner of Virginia.

In fact, Scuffle Hill Street that runs past the Christ Episcopal Church in Martinsville harkens back to Martin’s days at the outpost.

The historical account of Martin’s exploration to the foot of the Cumberland mountains notes his claim to an area near present day Rose Hill.

It was there that Martin and a group of men under his employ, estimated to be as many as 18, cleared land and built cabins before finding themselves under attack by Native Americans and retreating to Henry County.

Martin built a home along the Smith River and named it “Scuffle Hill” because the money that paid for the house was earned from building the outpost, which required a scuffle with the Native Americans.