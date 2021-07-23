WATCH NOW: New dog park and trail honor Jewel Marvin through community enjoyment

The trail is meant to be natural because “you don’t have to have a lot of things for dogs” other than trees, the ground and the breeze, said Brian Williams, Virginia program manager of DRBA.

The park has a loop trail, picnic tables and benches, and “little things for the dogs” to climb on or through. However, “you don’t have to have a lot of different things for dogs. They want to smell what’s out there in the woods, and that was the idea behind this,” Williams said.

People long have been bringing dogs to that area already, he said. “They like the open field over here, and people want a place to let their dogs run, too.”

Smith River Sports Complex Executive Director Lloyd Barbour said the sports complex gets 40,000 visitors each year.

“When we have events that bring people from out of town we get a lot of phone calls: ‘Are you dog friendly?’” and now sports complex staff can tell them about the dog park.

Some people bring their dogs out every week, and some every day, and “people really do like to let their dogs off the leash.

“I think it’s going to be a big draw, not just locally but regionally, and we’re glad to have it.”