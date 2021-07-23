WATCH NOW: New dog park and trail honor Jewel Marvin through community enjoyment

Projects to honor the late Jewel Spencer Marvin are meant to benefit the entire community – and their dogs.
The Paw Park is a 2.5-acre wooded dog park at the Smith River Sports Complex, and the Woodland Trial is at the Spencer-Penn Centre. Both were ceremoniously opened Friday, in honor of the late Jewel Spencer Marvin, with ribbon-cuttings.
The dog park's gate will be locked, and the lock code will be given at the SPCA office to people who have brought proof of their dog’s county or city license and rabies vaccination.
“It keeps everybody safe,” SPCA Executive Director E.C. Stone said.
Jewel Marvin and her sister, Lana, were graduates of the Spencer-Penn School. Jewel and Ed Marvin married when they were 70 years old, said his daughter Lynn Leader. The couple lived in Florida but often came to the Henry County area to visit.
“Jewel was just wonderful, probably the light of Dad’s life,” she said. The couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary before she passed away.
After she died, he wanted to create meaningful projects in her home area. Leader and her sister, Ellen Parent, helped carry out his wishes with the assistance of their cousin and Jewel’s niece, Karen Owen Jones. Jones connected the family with Dan River Basin Association.
“This is, as far as we know, the only wild and natural dog park in the entire commonwealth of Virginia,” said Tiffany Haworth of the Dan River Basin Association. “We’re pretty proud of that, and this could never have happened without Karen Jones, Lynn Leader, Ellen Parent coming together to help support this project.”
“It’s been a long time coming with COVID interrupting everything, but we’re so glad to see it come to fruition, and I hope that it will be enjoyed for decades to come,” Jones said.
“My uncle Ed, after my aunt passed, he wanted to do something to honor her memory in her own community where she grew up,” she said.
“He loved what I did for my sister who died at 56 with breast cancer … and my aunt loved that, so he wanted to do something similar. I’m so happy that he wanted to do this, in cooperation with his lovely daughters.”
“Dad loved dogs,” Leader said. “Everywhere he went he had dog biscuits in his pocket and everyplace he went every dog knew Dad because they knew he was coming with treats,” she laughed.
“He would be just delighted to have this park open in his name. I think Jewel liked dogs, but I think she loved watching Dad love dogs probably even more.
“I hope you all enjoy this just forever and that it’s wonderful and it’s everything it could be meant to be.”
The trail is meant to be natural because “you don’t have to have a lot of things for dogs” other than trees, the ground and the breeze, said Brian Williams, Virginia program manager of DRBA.
The park has a loop trail, picnic tables and benches, and “little things for the dogs” to climb on or through. However, “you don’t have to have a lot of different things for dogs. They want to smell what’s out there in the woods, and that was the idea behind this,” Williams said.
People long have been bringing dogs to that area already, he said. “They like the open field over here, and people want a place to let their dogs run, too.”
Smith River Sports Complex Executive Director Lloyd Barbour said the sports complex gets 40,000 visitors each year.
“When we have events that bring people from out of town we get a lot of phone calls: ‘Are you dog friendly?’” and now sports complex staff can tell them about the dog park.
Some people bring their dogs out every week, and some every day, and “people really do like to let their dogs off the leash.
“I think it’s going to be a big draw, not just locally but regionally, and we’re glad to have it.”
“It gives the dogs that don’t get time to enjoy nature … a lot of dogs don’t get out of the crate, don’t get out of the house except maybe to go to the bathroom. They never get experience something like this,” Stone said.
The Woodland Trail has four interactive components: a meditation garden, a family area, an interactive environmental education station and a butterfly observation deck. The trail is easily accessible for people of all ages and abilities.
Both projects began in December 2019. DRBA partnered with Henry County, MHC SPCA, Spencer Penn Centre, the Smith River Sports Complex, Jones and several volunteers and area residents to complete them.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com