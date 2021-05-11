WATCH NOW: New executive director wants to lift up Uptown Martinsville

A new executive director and funding are poised to bring Uptown Martinsville back as the destination people want to be.

And it all starts with a survey that asks local residents what they want to see in uptown Martinsville.

Kathy Deacon came on board May 3 as the executive director of the recently formed Uptown Partnership, which is operating with a 3-year, $350,200 grant from the Harvest Foundation.

The revival of Uptown depends on the input of people who are part of the community, Deacon said. That all starts with residents' sharing what they like about Uptown and what they would like to see change through the 24 questions of the Martinsville Community Market Survey. The survey will be open through May 20.

The questions start on living Uptown, then go into reasons people go Uptown, which businesses they visit and what they would like Uptown to have.

The survey will help UP “understand fully at this point in time what are the community’s [needs], how does the community feel about uptown and what it will need to do to enhance people wanting to be here,” Deacon said.