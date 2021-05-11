WATCH NOW: New executive director wants to lift up Uptown Martinsville

A new executive director and funding are poised to bring Uptown Martinsville back as the destination people want to be.
And it all starts with a survey that asks local residents what they want to see in uptown Martinsville.
Kathy Deacon came on board May 3 as the executive director of the recently formed Uptown Partnership, which is operating with a 3-year, $350,200 grant from the Harvest Foundation.
The revival of Uptown depends on the input of people who are part of the community, Deacon said. That all starts with residents' sharing what they like about Uptown and what they would like to see change through the 24 questions of the Martinsville Community Market Survey. The survey will be open through May 20.
The questions start on living Uptown, then go into reasons people go Uptown, which businesses they visit and what they would like Uptown to have.
The survey will help UP “understand fully at this point in time what are the community’s [needs], how does the community feel about uptown and what it will need to do to enhance people wanting to be here,” Deacon said.
The survey is part of a “Community Visioning process” that has been underway for several months, Deacon said. It is based on past consultant reports being updated for today’s economic and societal climate.
Deacon, an Indiana native, has spent the past several years in Staunton and before that Washington D.C. She has been the executive director of the Staunton Creative Community Fund, a micro-lending and business development organization. In Washington she worked at senior level business development and marketing. She also has run a business development consulting firm for the past nine years.
“Kathy is a positive and energetic leader. She brings to the position warmth, a collaborative style, a practical approach to problem solving, and passion for community revitalization, entrepreneurship, and business development," Natalie Hodge, president of UP's board of directors, said in a release announcing her hiring. "The board is excited to work with Kathy as our new executive director and confident that the Uptown Partnership will be well positioned to thrive in the coming years under her guidance.”
Said Deacon: “I think Martinsville has quite a bit of charm. Like many places, where NAFTA” affected industry or the area experienced “larger organizations pulling out, certainly Martinsville has had its challenges, but it’s got good bones and really amazing people.”
Where to focus
Deacon said there are four focus areas to UP’s work, all for the Uptown area:
- Increasing the stock of high-quality housing options, “specifically identifying some property owners who many have some buildings empty. Put retail in the bottom and use” the upstairs for apartments.
- Championing diverse options in business, dining and entertaining: “One of the things that entices people to come and, hopefully, some of them to decide to stay is the fact that there are pretty diverse places to eat” as well as things to do and places to shop. “Those are the fundamental things” that make a community vibrant and viable.
- Supporting the rehabilitation of existing buildings: “We can get them [shop owners] to envision bold and vibrant storefronts … and people living on the top floor, … Once we can bring some people down here, the retail will come because the people will demand it to support the uptown living. We see it as all kind of taking place together.” That may start with small efforts, such as “bring 15 to 20 people together to clean an alley or two, put in some flower boxes – start small with easy wins.”
- Building a vibrant community identity through frequent promotions, marketing, events and communications. That would be carried out through the framework of Virginia Main Street, she said.
The Virginia Main Street Program, administered through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, is a preservation-based economic and community development program that follows the Main Street Approach by the National Main Street Center, its website states. Virginia Main Street is a Main Street America State Coordinating Program that offers a range of services and assistance to communities interested in revitalizing their historic commercial districts.
“Everything that we’re doing is formed around a Virginia Main Street program, which contains four pillars,” Deacon said. They are economic vitality, design, promotion (“What we want with that is just position uptown and the whole Martinsville commercial district as being the center for the community, a hub of economic activities”) and organization (“Create a strong foundation so revitalization can take place in a sustainable manner”).
Future plans
UP is working temporarily out of 5 E. Church St. (the former Barnett Commercial Realty, next to the Holt Building), she said, but is “getting ready to issue an RFP [Request for Proposals] to invite local property owners to provide us with proposals for permanent office space.” The ideal site would be about 1,000 square feet with at least a conference room and one office.
Meanwhile, UP has identified goals for 2021.
“The first is Uptown living,” Deacon said. UP will “make sure that we work with the property owners so that, if folks choose to come live here in Martinsville, there’s a place for them to land, and there are businesses to support Uptown living.”
The second aim for this year is to create space Uptown for “artisans and crafters who have some really interesting work to do or are doing” it.
The group also plans to “build three new private partnerships, four new nonprofit partnerships and two partnerships that are specifically with youth organizations,” Deacon said.
Finally, within the year UP aims to “engage the community” by recruiting and supporting five businesses “that fall underneath the transformation strategies; be in four updated or rehabilitated buildings or help facilitate that happening … and identity and implement at least five design projects to improve the usability and attractiveness of Uptown.”
In earlier years, the now-defunct Martinsville Uptown Revitalization Association promoted businesses and staged events such as the TGIF Concert Series, Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market and Oktoberfest. When Martinsville Uptown dissolved, Martinsville Uptown Rotary Club took over TGIF, and the MHC Chamber of Commerce took over the farmers market and Oktoberfest. That will remain the same.
