WATCH NOW: New furniture manufacturer, supplier bringing nearly 200 jobs to Axton area

A furniture manufacturer and a supplier are bringing nearly 200 jobs to Axton.
Ison Furniture Manufacturing, a North Carolina-based furniture manufacturer, is planning to bring a vacant facility back to life and create 150 jobs, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday afternoon.
The company is expected to invest $3.5 million to purchase and renovate the recently closed A.C. Furniture Company facility in the Axton community in Pittsylvania County. The new facility will produce furniture products, according to a news release.
Its supplier, Dogwood Global, also plans to locate in a vacant building on the site, invest about $500,000 in new equipment and bring 45 jobs. Those employees would be involved in making wood tables and custom furniture frames that will be upholstered by Ison Furniture, the release stated.
The jobs will pay an average of $38,000 per year before benefits, Pittsylvania County Economic Development Director Matt Rowe said.
“It’s a unique and specialized skill to produce high-quality upholstered goods,” Rowe said.
Ison President Akira Ison said the company plans to be operating sometime next year.
“We definitely will be fully prepared for an up-and-running, fully-functioning facility,” she said during a Zoom call with company and county officials Monday afternoon.
Ison makes contemporary furniture for individual consumers and the hospitality market including hotels and restaurants. The company has two facilities in North Carolina and the project will be its first in Virginia.
“We are pleased to welcome Ison Furniture Manufacturing and Dogwood Global to Southern Virginia,” Northam said in the release. “Manufacturing is an important pillar of many communities across our Commonwealth and is key to rebuilding our economy in the wake of the ongoing global pandemic. The region’s strong history with textiles and furniture combined with the caliber of the existing upholstery and furniture-building workforce makes this project a natural fit for Pittsylvania County, and we look forward to the future success of this new operation.”
Rodney Terry, vice president of business development with Dogwood Global, praised the state of Virginia for spending the last several years developing into a force to be reckoned with.
The project will benefit not just Pittsylvania County, but other parts of Southside as well, officials said.
Pointing to the livable pay, Terry said members of the workforce—such as two hotel workers he encountered in the region who had sewing experience—will be able to greatly increase their salaries. And that will also benefit the area with more money they will be able to spend locally, he added.
“That dollar will circulate another three or four times in the community,” Terry said.
When A.C. Furniture was in operation, residents from Martinsville to Danville to Pittsylvania County worked there, and it will be the same for this project, Rowe said.
The former A.C. Furniture Company in Pittsylvania County operated from 1977 until March and developed a strong textiles and furniture workforce in the region, according to the news release.
“Our region and the Axton location are a great match for Ison Furniture,” state Del. Danny Marshall (R-Danville) said in the news release. “The manufacturing space, the trained and experienced furniture-building workforce, and the community enthusiasm are already here.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Pittsylvania County, the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance and the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission to help facility this project.
Northam approved a $186,500 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund, and the tobacco commission OK’d $86,500 from the Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund.
Funding for training will come through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
The tobacco commission also approved $23,500 for Dogwood Global, LLC.
“Ison Furniture’s decision to establish its newest furniture production operation in Pittsylvania County is great news for Southern Virginia, and it demonstrates the infrastructure and workforce advantages that continue to attract high-quality manufacturers,” said Virginia’s Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball.
