WATCH NOW: New Henry County jail set to open in April

On April 1, inmates will start being moved to Henry County’s new state-of-the-art 400-bed, $68 million jail.

The jail is on the former DuPont site southwest of the Martinsville city limits.

Lt. Col Steve Eanes led about 25 people on a tour through a maze of connected hallways through three levels of security.

"We will have more visitation than ever before for inmates to visit with friends and loved ones," said Eanes as he led the group to the intake and booking area.

"We have holding cells so if they are intoxicated they will not be released to the general inmate population. We can check them in, get them fed and give them time to get settled in."

Eanes pointed to a glass wall at the intake area and said: "That's where law enforcement will be. Once they finish their paperwork the inmate will be booked, photographed and fingerprinted."

The sprawling property is equipped with an inmate storage room. If someone with muddy or soiled clothes is booked, they will be able to take a shower and be given a uniform to wear. The clothes they entered wearing will be laundered before being stored during the duration of their confinement and returned to them upon their release, Eanes said.

That’s different from the present jail, he said, which does not have laundry facilities at intake – so the inmates clothes would not be returned to them washed upon release.

Each cell is provided its own water, sewer and electrical services. Maintenance will be provided for each cell via a separate maintenance room behind the cell blocks, said Eanes.

As many as 48 inmates will be assigned to a pod, following space requirements set by the Department of Corrections, Eanes said. The pods are large concrete rooms with a row of plain metal beds along each side.

The DOC standards require a minimum of 400 square feet per inmate, Henry County’s website states. That figure is calculated based on jail population and including all common areas as well as the cells.

The jail is divided into four levels of security.

Areas painted with black accents are for maximum security; blue indicates medium security; and green is the color for minimum security. Inmates who are able to leave for work release will stay in the yellow area. The inmates in each area will wear uniforms of their area's color.

In the work-release program, inmates will do their own laundry and be able to drive themselves to work if so ordered by a judge, said Eanes.

Two control rooms will be used to monitor the pods of inmates and control all the doors throughout the facility. "The master control rooms will control every lock on every door and with more than 300 inmates, it's a lot for these control rooms to do," said Eanes.

Even though the courthouse on Kings Mountain Road is about seven miles away, technology will minimize the need for transporting prisoners to and from court, the website states.

Medical and education

There also is a medical and dental area.

"We will have a nurse on duty 24/7, a doctor four hours a week, a nurse practitioner 12 hours a week, a dental room and a back hall of offices for the doctor and nurses," said Eanes. "There are six holding cells, so if someone is really sick we can keep them away from the other inmates."

The facility is complete with a pharmacy, laboratory and x-ray machine.

"It will be safer for our citizens and cheaper for us," said Eanes. "We will have reduced hospital costs and emergency room costs as well as better care of our inmates."

As Eanes walked past the chapel and chaplain's office he told those touring the building that there would be educational programs available, certification programs through Patrick & Henry Community College and a state-of-the-art kitchen equipped as well as any in the region for inmates who want to learn culinary arts.

Inmates will be rewarded with more privileges for positive behavior, and privileges will be removed as consequences for negative behavior.

"We will be able to teach them a trade," Eanes said. "If we can do something to change the lifestyle, hopefully we don't have a repeat offender."

9 years until full

Projections by the Commonwealth of Virginia's Department of Corrections show the estimated inmate population in Henry County will reach capacity of the new jail by 2030.

The present jail on Kings Mountain Road was built in 1974, and even though Henry County's general population has decreased since then, the jail population has increased. Designed for 67 inmates, the present jail has not been adequate for many years, Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said.

"We are on time and on budget" with construction, said Henry County Administrator Tim Hall after Tuesday’s tour. "We started many years ago with a need."

Perry has said at various government and community meetings while the new jail was under construction that, on average, the current jail was at three times capacity and as many as 100 inmates were routinely transported to regional jails at a cost to the county of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

For the past decade, many inmates at the Henry County jail have had to sleep on mattresses on the floor, and the facility does not conform to modern state requirements including mental health treatment, counseling and education initiatives to help lower the rate of repeat offenses.

"We've been totally transparent about it," Henry County Deputy Administrator Dale Wagoner said of the construction process. "We said it would be finished in the first quarter of 2022 and be open in April," and the timeline has been followed.

Wagoner said Henry County will be eligible for a 25% reimbursement from the state for the facility's $68 million cost.

"We've turned a major industrial site and an eyesore into this 400-bed jail," Wagoner said.

DuPont’s donation

The DuPont site was selected because DuPont Company donated the land to Henry County. That means valuable greenspace elsewhere in the county is not impacted -- and neither are residential areas, the County's website said.

"The DuPont Campus is located virtually in the middle of the County, making it a practical location for response and transportation to and from the new correctional facility," the Henry County government's website states. "Henry County's Department of Public Safety, including training facilities for fire and rescue, and the Piedmont Regional Criminal Justice Training Academy are currently located at the DuPont Campus" and "using this location for the new correctional facility would consolidate many public safety components in one campus, creating a synergy among the entities."

"To DuPont's credit, they made it environmentally safe,” Wagoner said, “and we've got our police, fire and EMS training center here, but we demolished a $1.2 million DuPont building here and created $3 million of crushed rock with it that is the foundation of this building, saving us $2.8 million.

"This project has done as well as any we've ever done."

Perry has said although no one wants a new jail, five years of discussions among his office and the county administration proved it had become necessary.

"Our current jail is inadequate and dangerous to staff and inmates," Perry said at a Collinsville District community meeting held by Supervisor Joe Bryant last year. "Our current staff is at risk every day because of overcrowding."

The increased costs associated with maintaining and operating the new facility will be part of the discussion during Henry County Board of Supervisors’ budget sessions that began with a planning meeting at the new jail Tuesday night.

The new jail “is important not only to the inmates, but to our staff," said Hall at that meeting. "This helps to insure that the staff will go home at the end of the day.

"This jail is the top of the line and state of the art."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

