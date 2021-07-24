WATCH NOW: New options for caring for children in Martinsville and Henry County

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lorrie Stokes has run God's Creative Learning Center for 25 years. This year, thanks to Workforce Foundation, she expanded the infants’ room from a capacity of four to eight.

Twenty-three children ages 5 through 12 come to her center on Clearview Drive after school, but with assistance from the Workforce Foundation, she is in the process of increasing to a capacity of 94. Currently, students from both the county and the city come to her center, but with the expansion, county students will go to the center’s new second site, at the GYM, part of Fresh Start Ministries in Fieldale, and city students will continue to go to the site at Clearview.

“I’m excited,” she said. “This has been a blessing.”

Acceptance for the program hinges upon a child care center’s accepting the subsidy from the Department of Social Services, through which DSS pays a portion of the child care costs of low-income families, Wenkstern said.

“Most of them accept subsidies, and some do not. Those that do not at this time, we are not advancing expansion forward, because at the end of the day we want to expand for everyone” to be able to serve all families, regardless of income," he said.