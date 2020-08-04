WATCH NOW: New partnership notches up its vision for uptown Martinsville

“Virginia Main Street is a Main Street America State Coordinating Program that offers a range of services and assistance to communities interested in revitalizing their historic commercial districts,” the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development website states.

In fact, the group “all came about because we no longer had the Virginia Main Street designation” in Martinsville, Hodge said. “It was a technical snag.”

Martinsville lost its contention for the designation when the former Martinsville Uptown group was absorbed into the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce, she said.

Having Main Street designation would help the area get grants, she said.

UPtown Partnership “will have some similarities” to the former Martinsville Uptown, she said: “Both organizations were designed to support growth in uptown. The key difference is some of the goals we have. We’re not necessarily going to be doing as much event programming. We’ll be supporting more of the area organizations.”

Martinsville Uptown had sponsored the TGIF concert series, which was taken over by UpTown Rotary Club in 2019, but not held this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. It also had sponsored Oktoberfest, which was run last year by the chamber.