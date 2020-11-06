WATCH NOW: New program will have 27 owner-occupied houses and townhouses in new neighborhood in Martinsville

“We’re happy to have both projects on line at the same time,” he said. They have “significant overlap and are really going to help individuals afford those new properties.”

Households earning up to $48,300 may be eligible for a 33-year term direct loan, provided by USDA Rural Development, to finance a new home in the Five Points neighborhood. Households earning up to $90,300 may be eligible for a guaranteed loan, which is financed through a lender. These houses are required to be owner-occupied.

Potential buyers also may secure their own funding, but they still would have to go through the United Way for the purchase.

The Harvest Foundation is providing support in the form of an Affordable Housing Fund that will serve as a stop-gap for the project if homes at Five Points are on the market for an extended time.

The program is impressive for the number of “partners that have come together and all worked for this common purpose,” Sadler said.

Because the homebuyers won’t incur land costs, it amounts to a 20 to 25% savings in cost for them, he said.

Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.