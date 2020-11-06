WATCH NOW: New program will have 27 owner-occupied houses and townhouses in new neighborhood in Martinsville

Twenty-seven families will become new homeowners, and a busy area of town will get new life in the process, thanks to a joint project among the city of Martinsville and several public and private partners.
Five Points, a neighborhood with 12 single-family houses and 15 townhouses, will built be at the five-way intersection of Fayette and Church Streets and Memorial Boulevard South, on both sides of West Church Street behind Womack Electrical Supply, on parcel of land owned by the city.
These houses and townhouses will be constructed by Nationwide Homes in a partnership of Virginia Housing, the City of Martinsville, USDA-Rural Development, Silverpoint Homes, Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corp., United Way of Henry County & Martinsville and The Harvest Foundation.
The townhouses will be built on the north side of West Church Street, close to the five-point intersection and backing up to Fayette Street. A large construction vehicle sits there now, marking the spot.
The 12 houses will be in the grassy area on the north side of West Church Street and on part of what now is the Emanuel Street end turnaround. Six will face Church Street, the other six will face Emanuel Street, and an alley will run between the two rows of houses.
If all goes as planned, people could be living in the first houses there by March, Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation Housing & Revitalization Coordinator Jeff Sadler said.
The city of Martinsville provides direction on property acquisition and site development, the partnership said in a release, and Virginia Housing provided a $500,000 FY20 Community Impact Innovative Demonstrations grant to complete site work.
“The grant will pay down site development costs,” Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki said. That will leave the homeowner with only “the cost of the house,” not the expenses of the lot preparation.
Nationwide is a Martinsville company that is part of “the Cavco family, with 19 plants across the U.S.,” Nationwide General Manager Don Aheron said. The size of the company gives “great buying power, and all that value is offered to the homeowner” at a lower house price than otherwise would be expected.
“Virginia Housing is so excited to partner with the city of Martinsville, the Harvest Foundation and others across the area to bring much-needed affordable homeownership opportunities to the region’s workforce,” Virginia Housing CEO Susan Dewey stated in a press release. “This new innovation program was created to do just that – to help support the adoption of new construction technologies that ultimately expand the inventory of affordable homes to all Virginians.”
Harvest Senior Program Officer DeWitt House said in the release that “for more than a decade, Harvest has worked with many local and regional partners to grow our local workforce and recruit industry providing our community with living-wage jobs.
"We’ve experienced great strides in our workforce, but with this continued growth, we’ve identified a pressing need to play catch up in all levels of residential housing. This project is a successful testament to the power of collaboration when public, private, and nonprofit partners address local issues.”
The need for new and suitable housing has been discussed in the community, Towarnicki said, and then a recent study verified it.
“This project is a direct result of last year’s housing summit,” Harvest President Kate Keller said.
The project has been in planning for about a year, Sadler said, and groundbreaking on the development is planned for Nov. 18, Towarnicki said.
The United Way’s involvement is that “if people are interested, they reach out to Lisa” Frick, who will help them determine eligibility, and make referrals for financing, United Way Executive Director Philip Wenkstern said.
The program “aligns very well with other initiatives that United Way has,” especially its new homebuying classes and downpayment assistance, Virginia Individual Development Accounts program for first-time homebuyers. VIDA allows participants to earn $8 for every $1 saved toward a new home, up to a maximum match of $4,000.
“We’re happy to have both projects on line at the same time,” he said. They have “significant overlap and are really going to help individuals afford those new properties.”
Households earning up to $48,300 may be eligible for a 33-year term direct loan, provided by USDA Rural Development, to finance a new home in the Five Points neighborhood. Households earning up to $90,300 may be eligible for a guaranteed loan, which is financed through a lender. These houses are required to be owner-occupied.
Potential buyers also may secure their own funding, but they still would have to go through the United Way for the purchase.
The Harvest Foundation is providing support in the form of an Affordable Housing Fund that will serve as a stop-gap for the project if homes at Five Points are on the market for an extended time.
The program is impressive for the number of “partners that have come together and all worked for this common purpose,” Sadler said.
Because the homebuyers won’t incur land costs, it amounts to a 20 to 25% savings in cost for them, he said.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com
