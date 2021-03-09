WATCH NOW: New project looks to set a screen against detectable cancers in areas of Virginia with high rates

The American Cancer Society and Susan B. Komen Foundation are losing local funding, Williams said, "but luckily MLC” is helping in ways that fill in those gaps.

“I thank God for Sister [Pat] Via, coming up with the MLC Foundation, and whatever I can do to help doing the MLC, I’ll do to help,” said CRC cancer survivor Bobby Penn, a minister at Refuge Center of Deliverance and a Dollar General manager. “Get your screening. You don’t have to feel bad; you don’t have to look bad; just get it done, amen.”

Pat Via is the founder of MLC Foundation, named after her mother, Myrtle Lee Carter, who passed away after a fight with cancer. Via also had breast cancer, which had not been detected on a mammogram.

"You have to take it on your own to do certain things" such as get screened, she said. "It's your life."

Standard recommendation is to get a CRC exam at age 45, but “the age limit didn’t work for me,” Penn said.

“We have to have people get access to the system in order to meet the initial screening portion,” MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Executive Director Marcus Stone said.

Also attending the meeting were:

Velma Carter of MLC Foundation: “How do you reach out to those who are not considering themselves for being tested?” she asked. “Not everybody is around proactive people to guide them along the way.”

Telesia Via of MLC Cancer Foundation, one of the organizers of the event: “This is such an awesome opportunity and partnership. Our family has been hit hard by cancer,” which is why the Vias created the foundation, which now helps others.

Sheryl Agee, senior operating officer of the Harvest Foundation.

Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson: “My stepmother [of 30+ years] was a breast cancer survivor, then the cancer came back in other ways, so this is important to me.”

Martinsville Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles.

Rev. Keishawn Niblett of High Ridge Baptist Church, who throughout the pandemic has held public information sessions with specialists about COVID-19 over Zoom.

Michael Compton, director of the Ravenel Cancer Center at Sovah-Health in Martinsville.

Greg Preston, executive director of Piedmont Community Services and a member of a fraternity that mentors 45 boys in local schools.

Health and wellness coach Janet Steward of Smart Body Dynamics in Madison, N.C.

Charlotte Garrett, coordinator of Massey Cancer Center’s Cancer Research and Resource Center in Danville.

Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com and 276-638-8801 ext. 243.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.