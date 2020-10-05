WATCH NOW: New Railway Cafe in Bassett goes full steam ahead despite delays from COVID-19,

Kayla Shelton was almost ready to open her new restaurant in Bassett earlier this spring when the COVID-19 pandemic threatened to derail her plans.
“We were about 90% ready to go,” Shelton said. “I was about to call the health department [for inspection before opening] when COVID hit. That stalled us up a bit.”
Now, the family-run Railway Cafe in Bassett is back on track after a 6-month delay. The eatery opened Sept. 21 on the Reed Stone block, serving up breakfast, gourmet coffee, salads, grilled sandwiches and fries within view of the train tracks and the historic Bassett depot.
In its first two weeks of operation, Shelton said, “We have had a really outstanding turnout of people. It’s been overwhelming and exciting.”
Before it became a cafe, 188 Reed Stone Str. was home to Sink’s Barber Shop for many years. The nonprofit Henry County Furniture Museum owns the property and began renovating it, inside and out, in the hopes of bringing more dining options to downtown Bassett. The Harvest Foundation awarded a $35,900 grant in December to help support the project.
Meanwhile, Bassett Furniture Foundation built a spacious stone patio with a partial roof beside the restaurant. That was in summer 2019, but adding an outdoor seating area turned out to be a prescient move once the pandemic struck. So far, that has been a popular spot for socially distanced dining, Shelton said.
“We’ve seen the patio full a couple of times,” she said.
Eventually, she hopes to have DJs and local musicians perform outside once COVID-19 conditions allow people to gather safely.
Bassett coming back to life
The Railway Cafe isn’t the only building in the neighborhood to get a facelift recently. A mix of public and private funding has been used for several capital projects aimed at revitalizing Bassett and other small communities along the Smith River.
In downtown Bassett, the former train depot across from the cafe was renovated last year into the Bassett Train Station Event Center. Improvements in the area have included a clock garden, landscaping, curb and gutter, façade work and expanded parking.
“It’s really a great thing to see Bassett coming back to life,” Shelton said.
The work has been spearheaded by the Smith River Small Towns Collaborative, a group convened by the Harvest Foundation in 2013 with a mission of revitalizing and marketing the unincorporated communities of Bassett, Fieldale, Stanleytown and Koehler.
Pandemic delays opening
Shelton has been cooking for 15 years, most recently at Fenderz. But she dreamed of starting her own venture.
With four generations of family in the restaurant business, feeding people is in Shelton’s blood. Her late grandfather, Mike Roberts, owned the DC Grill and Roberts 107. Her uncles run Roberts Market & Grill - The Lighthouse near Fairystone and Roberts Bestway Grocery & Grill (whose sign recently read “Keeping Fieldale fat for 15 years”).
After finding the space on Reed Stone Street, Shelton set up the restaurant's Facebook page in August 2019 and announced she and her family were working on opening the Railway Cafe.
“We had no idea it was going to take a year,” she said.
Shelton applied and was selected for the 2020 class of Startup Martinsville-Henry County, an 8-week entrepreneurial boot camp and mentoring program run by the Chamber's Partnership for Economic Growth (C-PEG). However, they were only about halfway through when the governor ordered schools and nonessential businesses to close because of COVID-19.
During that time, “we didn’t work because we have a daughter at home with asthma” and did not want to risk bringing the virus home to her, Shelton said.
Instead, she spent that time honing the menu and testing out recipes — and watching the pandemic’s spread.
Virginia gradually allowed restaurants to reopen and relaxed restrictions on indoor dining, moving into Phase 3 in early July.
When the Railway Cafe finally opened in mid-September, there was already a lot of online buzz among Bassett residents.
And they showed up hungry.
“We went through some food,” Shelton said. “We had to have three truck orders in the first week.”
Many of the menu items have a railroad theme. There’s the Steam Engine, an omelet with peppers, onions, mushrooms, ham, bacon and pepperjack cheese on Texas toast. The Cattle Car is a quarter-pound hamburger with “specialty seasoning.” For an extra charge, diners can get it topped with cheese, bacon, an egg, grilled onions, avocado, pepperoni or even pineapple.
Seeing her dream of starting a restaurant come true, Shelton said, “It’s been a blessing to us, and hopefully it will be a blessing to the community.”
