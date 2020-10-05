WATCH NOW: New Railway Cafe in Bassett goes full steam ahead despite delays from COVID-19,

Kayla Shelton was almost ready to open her new restaurant in Bassett earlier this spring when the COVID-19 pandemic threatened to derail her plans.

“We were about 90% ready to go,” Shelton said. “I was about to call the health department [for inspection before opening] when COVID hit. That stalled us up a bit.”

Now, the family-run Railway Cafe in Bassett is back on track after a 6-month delay. The eatery opened Sept. 21 on the Reed Stone block, serving up breakfast, gourmet coffee, salads, grilled sandwiches and fries within view of the train tracks and the historic Bassett depot.

In its first two weeks of operation, Shelton said, “We have had a really outstanding turnout of people. It’s been overwhelming and exciting.”

Before it became a cafe, 188 Reed Stone Str. was home to Sink’s Barber Shop for many years. The nonprofit Henry County Furniture Museum owns the property and began renovating it, inside and out, in the hopes of bringing more dining options to downtown Bassett. The Harvest Foundation awarded a $35,900 grant in December to help support the project.