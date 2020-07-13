WATCH NOW: Nonprofit's goal is to attract people, businesses to move to Martinsville

“I just had a perspective” on how great the area is “because I was new,” Roberts said. “When you live here, you may not be able to see the forest for the trees.”

The group complements the efforts of the Economic Development Commission but does not duplicate it, because the EDCs focus is on attracting industry and manufacturing, Johnston said.

The focus of Move to Martinsville is on the “mobile professional class … who are now tired of living in congested, expensive areas” and could live here and connect over the internet with their companies, Johnston said.

It would recruit businesses from the sense of convincing businesses to have satellite offices here, Roberts said.

“Their most precious resource is their people, particularly for the high tech companies,” he said. They have “a constant demand for people. They can never get enough qualified engineers and can never keep them. Having an adjunct office here for young people would permit them to buy a very affordable house with a garage and that proverbial swing set in the back” that they could not afford in big cities.