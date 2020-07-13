WATCH NOW: Nonprofit's goal is to attract people, businesses to move to Martinsville

The coronavirus pandemic interrupted a lot of initiatives and programs, but it only made the grassroots movement Move to Martinsville stronger.
Move to Martinsville is a networking initiative intended to attract individuals and businesses to come to Martinsville-Henry County to stay. Much of its target audience is professionals who can work remotely, without being tied to a geographic location to work.
And the pandemic’s lockdown has caused a great surge in the number of people who are working from home.
Move to Martinsville highlights the area’s low cost of living, good quality of life and closeness to large cities.
The idea of it sprung from a conversation in 2018 between aerospace consultant Jim Roberts, a newcomer to the area, and Dean Johnston, the branch manager at Stifel Nicholaus.
“I was intrigued by all the activity to all the many non-profits and community support programs and initiatives, very impressed,” Roberts said. Although he was aware of business-recruitment efforts, he said, “I was flabbergasted there was no initiative to attract people.”
Roberts and his wife, Julie Carter, still have their house in Alexandria and divide their time between that there and their house in Stanleytown.
In this area “you get a wonderful home value” – the same house here would cost five times as much in Northern Virginia, Roberts said.
Move to Martinsville's board consists of Roberts, its chair; Johnston, vice chair; Lloyd Barber, treasurer; Lee Prillaman, secretary; and Angeline Godwin, Joe Keiper, Philip Wenkstern and Natalie Hodge.
The group’s first of what will be an an annual meeting was on June 9, after being incorporated in March 2019 and receiving 501(3)3 status in May 2019.
Move to Martinsville operates through a Facebook page and a website, www.movetomartinsvilleva.com, which highlight benefits of living in the area. It is linked from other organizations’ websites, and local residents and supporters are asked to share their Facebook posts.
Beth Deatherage of Momenta created the website, Johnston said. The Facebook page has 712 likes, and organizers are hoping for many more.
It’s easy to take those benefits for granted, Johnston said – but many places in the nation don’t have “our convenience to the mountains and beach and the four seasons.”
And although Martinsville is a city of about 13,000, within a 60-mile radius, there are 1.8 million people, he said. It may take people 45 minutes to get to Greensboro, N.C., or Roanoke, but “for people accustomed to living in [big] cities, 45 minutes in a car to do anything is the norm. We should take some credit for how easy that is to get to” major metropolitan amenities.
“I just had a perspective” on how great the area is “because I was new,” Roberts said. “When you live here, you may not be able to see the forest for the trees.”
The group complements the efforts of the Economic Development Commission but does not duplicate it, because the EDCs focus is on attracting industry and manufacturing, Johnston said.
The focus of Move to Martinsville is on the “mobile professional class … who are now tired of living in congested, expensive areas” and could live here and connect over the internet with their companies, Johnston said.
It would recruit businesses from the sense of convincing businesses to have satellite offices here, Roberts said.
“Their most precious resource is their people, particularly for the high tech companies,” he said. They have “a constant demand for people. They can never get enough qualified engineers and can never keep them. Having an adjunct office here for young people would permit them to buy a very affordable house with a garage and that proverbial swing set in the back” that they could not afford in big cities.
“Martinsville is an undiscovered jewel that needs to be promoted for people to know about it, to fill up these handsome homes and start a little business here if you wish,” Roberts said. It also is an ideal place to “have large corporations to set up satellite offices for young people”
Move to Martinsville does not plan to compete for donations with other local non-profit organizations, Johnston said. Its overhead is low, and it will apply for grants for its needs, rather than hold fundraisers or solicit donations.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.