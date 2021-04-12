WATCH NOW: NYC aerialist brings her high-flying act to Martinsville

“They’ve sent me all over the world training and coaching kids. Every city while we were on tour, I would run the programs.”

These youth programs would vary in length depending on the amount of time Cirque du Soleil would be in an area, she said, but basically, through a partnering local organization, “we’d take them on site … they’d train with acrobats and coaches and see the show that night.”

New York friends

After her decade with Cirque du Soleil, Minnick moved to New York City to work with an aerial dance studio that is one of the largest aerial programs in the nation, in which “at its peak 150 kids were enrolled,” she said.

She taught regular classes and coached an award-winning aerial competition team.

It was as a teacher she met her best friend, Martinsville native Celeste Leizer, daughter of Jane and Howard Leizer, who now live in Roanoke.

Leizer was taking an 8 a.m. “Fit to Fly” class Minnick was teaching, and as well as the love of dance they had in common, as they got to know each other, they also realized that they lived within half a block of each other.