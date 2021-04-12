WATCH NOW: NYC aerialist brings her high-flying act to Martinsville

Liz Minnick is elevating the art of dance in Martinsville.
Literally.
Minnick, an aerial dancer, teaches four classes at the YMCA on Tuesdays to teach dancers to suspend themselves off the floor using cloths, called hammocks, that are suspended from the ceiling.
Minnick, a 10-year veteran of Cirque du Soleil, brought her unique dance form to the area after she closed her New York City studio during the pandemic.
Cirque du Soleil (whose name is French for “circus of the sun”) is a major, Québec-based organization providing high-quality artistic entertainment. The company has nearly 4,000 employees, including 1,300 artists from more than 50 different countries.
Normally (prepandemic), its troupes present about 20 different shows simultaneously around the world, its website states. These shows include dancing and acrobatics.
Minnick, a lifelong dancer, came on board in 2005 to teach the acrobats how to dance, she said. She also trained on the lyra (a big suspended metal hoop) to perform in the shows on an as-needed basis, to fill in for any absent cast member.
During her decade with Cirque du Soleil, she worked with its outreach division Cirque du Monde (“circus of the world”). In each city the group performs, Cirque du Monde gives workshops for at-risk youth “teaching them social skills through circus skills,” she said.
“They’ve sent me all over the world training and coaching kids. Every city while we were on tour, I would run the programs.”
These youth programs would vary in length depending on the amount of time Cirque du Soleil would be in an area, she said, but basically, through a partnering local organization, “we’d take them on site … they’d train with acrobats and coaches and see the show that night.”
New York friends
After her decade with Cirque du Soleil, Minnick moved to New York City to work with an aerial dance studio that is one of the largest aerial programs in the nation, in which “at its peak 150 kids were enrolled,” she said.
She taught regular classes and coached an award-winning aerial competition team.
It was as a teacher she met her best friend, Martinsville native Celeste Leizer, daughter of Jane and Howard Leizer, who now live in Roanoke.
Leizer was taking an 8 a.m. “Fit to Fly” class Minnick was teaching, and as well as the love of dance they had in common, as they got to know each other, they also realized that they lived within half a block of each other.
During the past few years Leizer “has become my little protégé,” Minnick said. When Minnick “put on my first real show and performance, I invited her to perform in it.”
In August 2019 Minnick realized what she said was her lifelong dream: She opened her own studio, Single Point Aerial Dance Company.
She rented a 12-by-20-foot building with 13-foot ceilings on Broadway, where the rent was $4,200 a month. Through arrangement with the other studio, the students transferred to her studio.
As well as children, Minnick also taught an adult class. Its students performed three times a year at The Slipper Room, a burlesque nightclub.
Enter the pandemic
When the pandemic caused shutdowns, “I was very still stressed out,” she said. “I was responsible for all the rent” on top of the loss of income. She also didn’t qualify for PPP loans, she said.
Leizer, who works creating special effects and computerized scenery for movies, came to live with her parents in April 2020, Minnick said, and brought the aerial dance craft with her.
In July, Minnick came to Virginia to help run an aerial workshop.
In August, at the 1-year anniversary of the opening of her studio, she closed it. “It was devastating to close it … it was everything I ever wanted,” she said.
However, new opportunities beckoned in Virginia.
To Southside
“I love Jane and Howard. They’re wonderful,” Minnick said. “They offered for me to come live here after the studio closed,” so she did just that in September. She rents the basement.
Her time living with the Jane and Howard Leizer overlapped her friend’s time for 3 weeks, until Celeste Leizer returned to New York City.
The silver lining around the cloud shined fast and bright, though: A month after she arrived, she met the man she would marry.
She and Cody Straub, a project manager for surgical and cancer research grants at Duke University, married in March. The couple are looking for a house in North Carolina – between Durham and Martinsville – and planning a July wedding ceremony in the Leizers’ back yard.
This spring, Minnick began teaching classes in aerial dance, eight in Roanoke and four in Martinsville.
After the couple moves, she plans to continue teaching in Martinsville. She is teaching an aerial yoga class, called “Lunchtime Express,” a kid’s aerial class, an adult aerial class and a high-energy fitness class called “Aerial Fit and Flex,” all on Tuesdays.
What makes aerial dance special, she said, is being “able to move within the space outside of the normal planes.
“When you’re dancing, you have to use the ground.” Dancing in the air supported by a hammock or silks gives a greater range of motion “because you don’t have the ground stopping you.”
Aerial dancing is a rewarding type of fitness, she said. “Aerial is for everybody – every body. It seems intimidating the first time you do it. It’s hard, it’s challenging and also one of the most rewarding fitness elements that’s out there. It’s a progressive training program that works on a progressive basis.”
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com