WATCH NOW: Officials honor first responders, those who served during ceremony in Martinsville

The keynote speaker, retired U.S. Congressman Virgil Goode, was the last to take the microphone.

"Across our southern border persons come who've not been vaccinated, who have not been checked for criminal records, and who, I suspect, some want to join gangs, and others may want to commit acts of terror," Goode said. "We need to seal that border. It's not a political issue; it's the right thing to do for the United States of America."

Draper called Anderson, Cassidy and Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry to speak.

Said Draper: "This community is second to none as far as public safety working together."

Said Cassidy: "We're only as good as our community and as long as we continue to work together as a community, we're going to be fine.

Said Anderson: "Our service is a very humble service and to be called heroes, a lot of times when you do that you'll see law enforcement, fire and EMS, they'll kind of tuck their head."