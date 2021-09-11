WATCH NOW: Officials honor first responders, those who served during ceremony in Martinsville

About 100 people gathered in the Martinsville Farmers Market parking lot Saturday morning to remember those who lost their lives 20 years ago as a result of 9/11 and to recognize those who have made the ultimate sacrifice as well as the people who continue to sacrifice daily to keep everyone safe.
"We will never forget this day as terrorists attacked our world," Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson said. "Firefighters, emergency medical professionals, the employees who went to work that day all expected it to be just a normal day. But their lives were lost, their family's lives were changed forever, and the city of millions felt tragedy.
"How could this happen?"
Henry County Administrator Tim Hall recognized Demarkus Brown, a Henry County native who died in Iraq.
"I'm here today to talk about a young man who grew up in Henry County and honored us with his decision to serve," Hall said. "Lance Cpl. Demarkus Brown, United States Marines, died Nov. 19, 2004, in Anbar Province, Iraq. He was known among friends and family by the name 'Chicken.'
"Clearly that nickname had nothing to do with Demarkus Brown's bravery."
After a flag had been folded by the Martinsville and Henry County Honor Guard, it was presented to Chynita Belcher, Brown's mother.
State Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Franklin) recognized Jonathan Bowling, a Patrick County native and Martinsville Police Officer who died while serving in Iraq.
"He lived a life of service," Stanley said. "He was a 23-year-old Martinsville police officer with aims of joining the state police.
"He was with his company when, on Jan. 26, 2005, his convoy was ambushed on a road near the Anbar Province."
A flag in remembrance of Bowling was presented to Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper, who then presented it to Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassidy, and he will place it on display at the Martinsville Police Station.
Draper drove to the event on his motorcycle, a hobby he shared with Bowling.
"We rode motorcycles together," Draper said.
WC Fowlkes, who also served in the Iraq war, honored the 13 U.S. soldiers killed about two weeks ago during the Kabul airport attack in Afghanistan.
As Fowlkes read each name, Fire Marshall and Fire Chief Ted Anderson struck a bell.
Martinsville City Council member Danny Turner recognized World War II veteran John McCain who was in attendance.
Council member Tammy Pearson recalled having boarded a plane in Kansas City headed for Raleigh, N.C., when the plane was evacuated before takeoff after it was determined a terrorist attack on the nation was underway.
"For a moment in time, a disaster like no other, brought our nation together," Pearson said. "Our prayer is it doesn't take more international and national disasters to bring us back together again."
The keynote speaker, retired U.S. Congressman Virgil Goode, was the last to take the microphone.
"Across our southern border persons come who've not been vaccinated, who have not been checked for criminal records, and who, I suspect, some want to join gangs, and others may want to commit acts of terror," Goode said. "We need to seal that border. It's not a political issue; it's the right thing to do for the United States of America."
Draper called Anderson, Cassidy and Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry to speak.
Said Draper: "This community is second to none as far as public safety working together."
Said Cassidy: "We're only as good as our community and as long as we continue to work together as a community, we're going to be fine.
Said Anderson: "Our service is a very humble service and to be called heroes, a lot of times when you do that you'll see law enforcement, fire and EMS, they'll kind of tuck their head."
Said Perry: "There were people that felt so moved by something in their life that they joined the military to fight terrorism, or took a first responder role to fight against mean people and answer a dangerous call and help people who are hurt. Please keep that strength, please remember why you got into it because of the compassion you had then and don't let it be quenched.
Draper also recognized Turner for raising more than $5,000 to provide all first responders in Martinsville and Henry County a free meal.
Bishop Don Williams gave the invocation and the closing prayer, and as the ceremony ended, Dan Sullivan played "God Bless America" on the bagpipes.
