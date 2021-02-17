WATCH NOW: Officials warn that approaching winter storm should not be taken lightly

Garrett's recommendation to be prepared for an extended outage is on several levels, with safety her primary concern.

“Have some water run in buckets or jugs and be very careful to follow the manufacturer’s instructions if you’re using a kerosene heater,” Garrett said. “Also make sure you have a carbon monoxide alarm.”

Anderson echoed Garrett’s suggestion and said the advice extended to portable generators.

“Generators are great for backup, but there are several things to be concerned about and carbon monoxide is a huge concern,” said Anderson. “Don’t crank them inside a home or outside where it may be near an intake that will pull exhaust fumes inside.”

Some areas are reporting generators cannot be found for purchase, Lowes in Martinsville says they have several Firman, 8,000-watt gasoline portable generators in stock and available for sale.

Anderson said it’s not uncommon for someone to fire-up a portable generator inside of an attached garage thinking they are outside of the home, only to discover there is an air intake that will allow deadly fumes to find their way into the home.