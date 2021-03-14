WATCH NOW: On anniversary of first state virus death, Virginia surpasses 10,000

Exactly one year after the first COVID-19 fatality was recorded in Virginia, the state surpassed 10,000 deaths Sunday morning.
Oddly, this was the second day in three weeks when no resident of the West Piedmont Health District was reported to contribute to the commonwealth's official tally to 10,019.
Gov. Ralph Northam declared Sunday as a day of prayer and remembrance to honor the the lives of Virginians lost to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. In the West Piedmont district, that number is 297, with 44 in March and 165 since Jan. 1.
Henry County has lost 119 residents, Martinsville, 70, Franklin County, 68 and Patrick County, 40.
The first case in the district was in Franklin County on March 20, but the first death was reported in Henry County on April 16.
“Sunday marks one year since we first learned that a Virginian had died from COVID-19 in our commonwealth,” Northam said in statement Friday. “And while we cannot bring them back, we can honor their memories — and prevent more grief and loss — by working together to keep each other safe.”
Starting Sunday for a full week, the Executive Mansion in Richmond will be illuminated with an amber light as a tribute to those who have died from COVID-19. Northam asks residents across Virginia to join the commemoration by lighting homes and businesses in the amber color.
Even though the official tally crossed the 10,000 milestone Sunday, the state likely reached that marker weeks ago. Before deaths are added to a database, they must go through a verification process from Virginia Department of Health employees. That in itself can take weeks depending on the backlog and other workload of workers.
Health experts have also said the death numbers are likely much higher than represented in state and national totals. Early in the pandemic, some cases were missed because of a lack of testing. Many people may have died without knowing the had the severe illness.
Area cases
Sunday was the second day since Feb. 22 when there were no reported deaths in the West Piedmont Health District, and its six cases equaled the fewest reported on a single day since Sept. 8, when there were four. There also were six cases on Sept. 29.
The district has reported 37 cases total in the past four days, which has helped push the 7-day rolling average down to 13.1, its lowest point since Sept. 12 (when it was 10). The 7-day average per 100,000 population is in single digits (9.5) and the 14-day total per 100K has fallen to 148.8. That figure surpassed 1200 in January.
Henry County had five of the new cases, and Martinsville had the other. Henry County, Martinsville and Franklin County each had a hospitalization.
The future
“One year into this pandemic, we are seeing an ever-brighter light at the end of a long tunnel, and we can be hopeful that better days are ahead," Northam said in his statement.
Virginia's daily caseloads have dropped to about 1,300 a day, mirroring a trend across the United States as more vaccines flow into the arms of residents.
There were more than 2,000 vaccinated on Friday at the Martinsville Speedway, and Sovah-Martinsville officials also vaccinated hundreds Saturday at an event in Patrick County.
On Monday, the state will launch three mass vaccination sites, and one of them is at the former J.C. Penney store in Danville Mall, where officials hope to administer 3,000 shots per day.
No walk-ins will be accepted. The event is only for those with an appointment.
Virginia and the area health districts remain in Phase 1b of vaccination efforts. That group includes residents 65 and older as well as those younger with mitigating health problems, front-line workers, such as law enforcement and teachers, and those incarcerated or living in homeless camps.
People who have registered online at www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or have called 877-VAX-IN-VA will be contacted to make an appointment for the new clinic in Danville, which will be open six days a week, a city news release explained.