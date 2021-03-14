WATCH NOW: On anniversary of first state virus death, Virginia surpasses 10,000

Even though the official tally crossed the 10,000 milestone Sunday, the state likely reached that marker weeks ago. Before deaths are added to a database, they must go through a verification process from Virginia Department of Health employees. That in itself can take weeks depending on the backlog and other workload of workers.

Health experts have also said the death numbers are likely much higher than represented in state and national totals. Early in the pandemic, some cases were missed because of a lack of testing. Many people may have died without knowing the had the severe illness.

Area cases

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sunday was the second day since Feb. 22 when there were no reported deaths in the West Piedmont Health District, and its six cases equaled the fewest reported on a single day since Sept. 8, when there were four. There also were six cases on Sept. 29.

The district has reported 37 cases total in the past four days, which has helped push the 7-day rolling average down to 13.1, its lowest point since Sept. 12 (when it was 10). The 7-day average per 100,000 population is in single digits (9.5) and the 14-day total per 100K has fallen to 148.8. That figure surpassed 1200 in January.