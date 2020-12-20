WATCH NOW: On Monday night, planets align for a party in the sky

Regular planets appearing to be close are called “Conjunctions,” but the two giant planets doing it adds the “Great.”

“The Great Conjunction will only occur the night of the 21st, but the two planets will still appear very close to each other for some time as they slowly appear to again fall out of alignment and eventually pass the horizon,” Wright said.

Using a telescope to see the phenomenon won’t be necessary, he said, but using one might provide glimpses of three of the four moons of Jupiter — Io, Europa and Callisto.

Using binoculars won’t be necessary but might also enhance the experience.

Dark is better

Wright said the best place to experience the Great Conjunction would be out in the county with its abundance of dark sky, although anywhere away from artificial lights will produce a superior viewing.