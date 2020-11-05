WATCH NOW: One confirmed fatality in horrific two-vehicle crash on U.S. 220

There is one confirmed fatality and a second person seriously injured overnight in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 220 south of Martinsville.

Radio traffic at 1:45 a.m. indicated two vehicles had flipped multiple times near the Nelson Honda dealership at 2500 Greensboro Road.

One person was trapped in a vehicle, and another person had been ejected, with vehicles winding up in the parking lots of adjacent businesses.

A Henry County Sheriff's deputy on the scene confirmed that there was one fatality in a vehicle that had crashed in the parking lot.

A second person lying on the pavement in the parking lot of TitleMax Title Loans was attended to by rescue workers, transferred to a stretcher and transported from the scene by ambulance.

The parking lot was littered with glass, car parts and contents from within the car.

A utility pole between the highway and the parking lot had broken into, and power lines hung dangerously close to the roadway.

Tire marks could be seen leaving the northbound lanes of U.S. 220 in front of Captain Tom's Seafood, about 300 feet south of where the demolished car had come to rest in the TitleMax parking lot.