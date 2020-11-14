WATCH NOW: Out of sight

The day her car ran off the cliff, she probably only had intended to go on a brief errand, they said. When law enforcement officials went to check on her, the front door to her home was open, with only the storm door closed.

Searchers originally had combed the woods down the hill behind the trailer, Mitchell said.

After Valentine’s mother came to the house, she locked the door behind her, so on a subsequent search officers had to ram down the door in order to get in, Mitchell said. He repaired and secured the door afterward.

While he was talking, Jamison came over and showed a video of his sister singing. A friend had sent it to him after her body was found.

She had made the video while driving back from an inspirational service at Galilean House of Worship. “The Lord keeps sending blessings my way,” her voice rang out.

“Love y’all,” she said at the end of the video.

Fighting for safety

It is not known why Valentine’s car veered off a road she obviously knew so well. The Virginia State Police took over the investigation from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and its spokespersons have not responded to questions about the wreck.