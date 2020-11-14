WATCH NOW: Out of sight

Before Janeen Jamison Valentine’s brother and sister went to the funeral home to make arrangements, they stopped by the place her car had run off the road four months ago.
It was along a curve just about a mile and a half from the singlewide mobile home where she had lived on Chestnut Knob Road in the rolling foothills of Ridgeway. There’s a drop-off right at the edge of the road that starts out nearly vertical and extends down a steep slope. Dying underbrush at the top makes way for trees lower down.
Property owner Chipper Johnson had discovered her silver Toyota Solara there around noon last Sunday while he was checking on a site people use for illegal dumping.
“They had six to eight people up there a week ago looking,” he said, “and one was standing where I was when I saw it.” But even as recently as last week, the leaf cover had been too full to spot a car that had rolled down that slope and then be hidden completely in the grapevines and tall grasses.
But this was where the 2002 Toyota Solara that belonged to Jamison, who had not been seen since she visited her mother on July 3, came to rest. She never showed up for an Independence Day cookout and was reported missing by family members on July 6.
And no one ever saw her vehicle in all the summer-grown lusciousness of that valley.
Until last Sunday, when Johnson made the discovery.
Normally, Johnson said, he checks that site once a month, but he was out of commission for a while after back surgery the same time that Valentine went missing.
He knew that vantage point well: He and his wife, Patti Johnson, have been fighting for the past 17 years to get a guardrail installed there.
“It’s just obvious” it’s a dangerous part of the road and needs protection, he said.
Looking down the steep drop, Valentine’s brother said, “The weeds had to be really high for them to miss it. The weeds had to be unbelievable for them to miss it.”
The Johnson grass growing down that hill in the summer had to have been about 7 or 8 feet high, Chipper Johnson said.
Family friend Lawrence Mitchell, who had been helping the family and law enforcement since the beginning of the search, stretched his arms out wide toward the road and high, indicating how heavy the growth was before it was cut just recently.
He has driven up and down that road several times since her disappearance, he said, including as a witness when officers entered her home and also to pick up Valentine’s mail since then.
Finally learning what had happened to his sister “was closure,” said Jamison, who came to town from Richmond after he got the news. “Her missing for four months helped me prepare myself for the worst.”
After the Henry County Sheriff’s Office gave him the news, he posted about it on Facebook and called relatives to tell them. She had been missing since July 3, and people across the area have shared their worries about her.
“I thank everybody for their prayers and condolences, because a lot of people were really concerned about her,” he said.
The gardener’s home
After they looked down the hill, they drove up half a mile up the winding road her trailer. Several robust perennials grow around the property, and a few red tomatoes were on the ground under a tomato plant standing by the hitch. Four or five peonies by the front deck already were dried out, normal for that plant this time of year, matching the dried-out potted plants on the deck, which had perished from lack of care.
“She loved gardening,” Mitchell said.
She also loved social media, and her posts were filled with positive comments, especially about cooking and vegetables she had grown in the fenced-in garden below her trailer.
Valentine, 58, was a widow who lived alone, but she regularly visited her mother, Lucy Price Jamison, in Axton. She had helped her mother with chores and errands since her father, George Jamison, died in 2017, a mere 11 days after Valentine lost her own husband, Jeffrey Valentine, to a car accident.
The day her car ran off the cliff, she probably only had intended to go on a brief errand, they said. When law enforcement officials went to check on her, the front door to her home was open, with only the storm door closed.
Searchers originally had combed the woods down the hill behind the trailer, Mitchell said.
After Valentine’s mother came to the house, she locked the door behind her, so on a subsequent search officers had to ram down the door in order to get in, Mitchell said. He repaired and secured the door afterward.
While he was talking, Jamison came over and showed a video of his sister singing. A friend had sent it to him after her body was found.
She had made the video while driving back from an inspirational service at Galilean House of Worship. “The Lord keeps sending blessings my way,” her voice rang out.
“Love y’all,” she said at the end of the video.
Fighting for safety
It is not known why Valentine’s car veered off a road she obviously knew so well. The Virginia State Police took over the investigation from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and its spokespersons have not responded to questions about the wreck.
Valentine’s body was sent to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke for formal identification and an autopsy to see if it could be possible to find out what had happened to her.
But it is known that this was a dangerous stretch of road long before Valentine disappeared.
Johnson said he hopes this experience will get the Virginia Department of Transportation moving toward action on a guardrail he has been wanting installed along that curve.
About 15 years ago, he said, his wife collected several hundred signatures on a petition requesting a guardrail be installed on Chestnut Knob. He keeps in touch with Henry County supervisors representing both the Ridgeway and the Horsepasture districts, because the road is the dividing line between both.
He last spoke about it with Debra Buchanan of Horsepasture at one of her community meetings a year or two ago, and former supervisor H.G. Vaughn has been out there to look at the dangerous curve, he said. He has been to “several supervisors’ meetings” to campaign for a guardrail.
Buchanan said she remembered Johnson’s speaking about the guardrail at a meeting. She said there’s a long process to getting a guardrail put in. VDOT has to approve the idea, then do a study or review to determine if it’s a project they can pursue, and then they have to get the funding for it.
Vaughn said that the problem was there was not enough road shoulder for a guardrail.
The Johnsons never could get a guardrail, but several years ago, “I got them to put delineators up there [so people can see the road] when it’s foggy,” Chipper Johnson said.
Eventually, “the got all knocked down or stolen,” so now the curve has its second set of delineators – but even “one or two of them are missing now,” he said.
VDOT Resident Engineer Lisa Hughes wrote by email, “VDOT last received a request to review Chestnut Knob Road for guardrail in 2019. During that review the road was found to have a lack of crash history and low traffic volume. At that time, VDOT replaced the road edge reflectors. Centerline markings were refreshed in 2020.
“Once the Virginia State Police have completed their investigation and VDOT receives that notification, an additional review of the road will be performed.”
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com
