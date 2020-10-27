WATCH NOW: Pandemic doesn't scare away Halloween in Martinsville, Henry County

The Heads of State are Tamon Niblett of Kuntry Boyz Tires and More, Greg Myers of Ladies and Gents Hair Salon, Greg Hairston of Lamar’s Enterprises and Lex Hairston of Streetribe Designs. They will host the Trunk or Treat Cruise-In from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Smith River Sports Complex.

The group hosts cruise-ins, where people can show off and admire hot rods, a few times a year. Halloween seemed like the perfect time to turn it into a family event, making it fun for kids who have had such a strange year with the pandemic restrictions, Niblett said.

The event will feature horseback riding, a cornhole tournament, food trucks, vendors and a bounce house as well as hot rods, all socially distanced. All Around Sound, with Rod Ross Sr., will play a variety of music, including from the 1980s and ’90s. Children are encouraged to come in costume.

At 4 p.m., children will model their costumes as they walk across the amphitheater stage, one at a time, to receive scoops of candy.

General admission is $5, with free to kids 10 and younger. Hod rodders who want to display their vehicles should bring either candy to give away at their vehicles or unopened bags of candy to give to the organizers at the stage for the 4 p.m. giveaway.