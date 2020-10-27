WATCH NOW: Pandemic doesn't scare away Halloween in Martinsville, Henry County

With masks, social distancing and being outdoors, Halloween seems like the pandemic’s made-to-order holiday – and local holiday celebrations appear to be coming on strong.
The Wotring and Darnell families in the Mulberry neighborhood have decorated and are stocking up on holiday candy for trick-or-treaters, Heads of State are planning a festival-style event and plenty of area churches have trunk-or-treating planned.
Referring to kids celebrating Halloween, Carol Darnell said, “I think they’ll be ready, because they haven’t been able to get out and do things like they used to.”
Area Halloween festivities started on Sunday at Horsepasture Christian Church, which held a trunk-or-treat. “We wanted to do something for the community,” Children’s Director Jessica Lovelle said, especially considering how people have been cooped up during the pandemic. Different this year, families stayed in their cars and drove to the socially distanced station to get candy. At one of those stations, Jackie and Lillie Mae Merriman gave out masks and hand sanitizers.
Henry County Director of Public Safety Matt Tatum said that the county is giving away free COVID-related protection items for events. To arrange getting some, call the department at 276-634-4660.
Trunk or Treat Cruise-In
The Heads of State are Tamon Niblett of Kuntry Boyz Tires and More, Greg Myers of Ladies and Gents Hair Salon, Greg Hairston of Lamar’s Enterprises and Lex Hairston of Streetribe Designs. They will host the Trunk or Treat Cruise-In from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Smith River Sports Complex.
The group hosts cruise-ins, where people can show off and admire hot rods, a few times a year. Halloween seemed like the perfect time to turn it into a family event, making it fun for kids who have had such a strange year with the pandemic restrictions, Niblett said.
The event will feature horseback riding, a cornhole tournament, food trucks, vendors and a bounce house as well as hot rods, all socially distanced. All Around Sound, with Rod Ross Sr., will play a variety of music, including from the 1980s and ’90s. Children are encouraged to come in costume.
At 4 p.m., children will model their costumes as they walk across the amphitheater stage, one at a time, to receive scoops of candy.
General admission is $5, with free to kids 10 and younger. Hod rodders who want to display their vehicles should bring either candy to give away at their vehicles or unopened bags of candy to give to the organizers at the stage for the 4 p.m. giveaway.
“It’s all family-oriented,” Lex Hairston said. “You can bring Grandma all the way to the newborn baby. It’s a family reunion type of atmosphere.”
Neighborhood fun
Greg and Carol Darnell have been decorating to the hilt for Halloween since they became grandparents, starting 17 years ago for granddaughter Kellene Wotring. Their home on Lombardy Court is just around the corner from the Wotring family, parents Chuck and Elizabeth, Kellene and her 11-year-old brother, Connor. During the past several years, the Wotrings have been filling their yard with colorful inflatable Halloween decorations as well.
Each year, the Darnells host a Halloween party for their grandchildren. This year, it was on Monday, with crafts, painting, making cards, cookie-baking and, of course, carving pumpkins. Their other grandchildren, Everlee Smith, 6, and Paxton Smith, 2, of Collinsville, were there along with the Wotrings, and this time they were joined by Connor’s friend, Caleb Valentine.
They chatted about how they celebrate Halloween as they sat around a table outside carving pumpkins. The kids were scooping out the slippery guts of the pumpkins the family had bought from Grace Network, then drawing on the designs. The grandfather did the cutting.
Little Paxton, meanwhile, industriously drew designs on his pumpkin with a purple marker. After Everlee decorated her face with a few of the gem-like stickers, Paxton picked up a sleeve of shiny circular stickers and cheerfully stuck them up the right side of his face.
“All those decorations out there are Papa’s” project, Carol Darnell said, waving her hand toward the front of the house, and “I help set them up.”
“I usually don’t buy anything until it’s after the season, 50% off,” her husband said – then admitted that he also usually buys something new at the start of each season as well.
Connor said that before he came over to his grandparents’ party, he set up the inflatables at his own house.
The Darnells’ fun with Halloween goes back to the 1980s, when they used to help with the Jaycee’s yearly haunted house in Koehler. Each of the area’s Jaycee chapters would have two rooms of the cinderblock building to set up, they said. It was a competition between chapters to see which were the most frightening.
“It wasn’t for entertainment. It was to scare somebody,” Greg Darnell said. “I actually saw people to get scared enough to faint in those two rooms.”
Busy tradition
Mulberry Road, where the Wotrings live, is hopping each Halloween night with cars full of trick-or-treaters driving up and down the road. It gets so full some years that police have to come and clear the way for actual traffic to get through, especially 7 or 8 years ago, Greg Darnell said.
Elizabeth Wotring said her family usually gives out useful items such as notepads and pencils to the approximately 400 trick-or-treaters who come to their door. The Darnells, on the other hand, give out bags of assorted treats to between 150 and 200 kids.
Those bags usually include a snack-sized candy bar, little trinkets such as plastic spiders or bracelets, and this year, they also will include bags of potato chips. The couple dedicate an evening to preparing the bags.
“We get a lot of repeaters that come,” Carol Darnell said. “We enjoy it. We look forward to it.”
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com
