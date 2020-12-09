WATCH NOW: Patients in Sovah-Martinsville tick down even as hospitalizations in health district go up

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association COVID-19 dashboard — which presents data back to March 28 — shows a total of 25,862 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released throughout the pandemic, and 2,035 people are currently hospitalized with the virus or have test results pending.

This marks the first time hospitalizations surpassed 2,000 people in a single day. The current 7-day moving average is 1,885 people hospitalized — nearly 1.3 times the average on the week of Thanksgiving.

There have been 39 new hospitalizations in the West Piedmont Health District – just less than five per day – during that period. But 11 of those have been in Franklin County, where patients are served by other hospitals. Some patients in Patrick County also may be sent to North Carolina.

Henry County had seven of those new hospitalizations, and Franklin County had the other two. There have now been 404 people in the district hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Still Sovah CEO Alan Larson last week had expressed concern about the growth in patients. And his words came about a week after the hospital took the unusual step of releasing a strongly worded warning to the community about residents’ lack of attention to helping limit community spread.