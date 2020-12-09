WATCH NOW: Patients in Sovah-Martinsville tick down even as hospitalizations in health district go up

Despite a noticeable rise in the number of hospitalizations in the area because of COVID-19, the number of those in Sovah Health’s facilities hasn’t changed much in the past two weeks.
Sovah’s biweekly report released Wednesday showed 44 patients in his facilities in Martinsville and Danville, with 19 of them being treated at Sovah-Martinsville.
That’s one fewer patient in Martinsville than the hospital has announced in each of its three prior reports. Overall patients in both campuses increased from 35 on Oct. 28 and Nov. 11 to 45 on Nov. 25, then 44 Wednesday, roughly a 29% increase in the past six weeks.
The release announcing the new numbers said that the hospitals at this time have “adequate capacity to meet patient needs, including in critical care and intensive care.”
This report came on the same day that the Virginia Department of Health announced a record number of new cases of COVID-19 (4,398), the second time in four days the record had been achieved.
Two weeks after Thanksgiving, the state is now averaging more than 3,500 new cases per day during the past seven days. The incubation period for COVID-19 is up to 14 days.
There also have been 15,592 hospitalizations statewide, and that total has risen by about 700 since Dec. 1.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association COVID-19 dashboard — which presents data back to March 28 — shows a total of 25,862 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released throughout the pandemic, and 2,035 people are currently hospitalized with the virus or have test results pending.
This marks the first time hospitalizations surpassed 2,000 people in a single day. The current 7-day moving average is 1,885 people hospitalized — nearly 1.3 times the average on the week of Thanksgiving.
There have been 39 new hospitalizations in the West Piedmont Health District – just less than five per day – during that period. But 11 of those have been in Franklin County, where patients are served by other hospitals. Some patients in Patrick County also may be sent to North Carolina.
Henry County had seven of those new hospitalizations, and Franklin County had the other two. There have now been 404 people in the district hospitalized since the pandemic began.
Still Sovah CEO Alan Larson last week had expressed concern about the growth in patients. And his words came about a week after the hospital took the unusual step of releasing a strongly worded warning to the community about residents’ lack of attention to helping limit community spread.
That statement reinforced the need for people to limit gatherings, to wear masks, to maintain social distancing and to wash their hands.
“Sovah Health continues to take all the necessary precautions to protect our patients and staff from COVID-19, including limiting entry points to the facility, screening all individuals for symptoms of COVID-19, universal masking, and maintaining a limited visitor protocol,” the hospital said in its report on Wednesday.
There were 50 new cases reported Wednesday in the West Piedmont Health District, and there have 5,235 cases of COVID-19 – with 113 deaths – in the district since the pandemic began.
On Wednesday Franklin County had 20 of those, and Henry County had 15. Patrick County added 11 and Martinsville four.
Health district officials have continued to point to community spread as the reason for all expansion of cases, but the district also has had 616 cases associated with 27 outbreaks.
There have been 10 each in long-term care facilities and congregate setting, which would include businesses and churches.
The latest totals across the district:
Henry County: 2,088 cases, 192 hospitalizations, 42 deaths.
Martinsville: 785,80, 26.
Patrick County: 545, 67, 28.
Franklin County: 1,817, 65, 17.
By comparison Pittsylvania County and Danville have seen record-setting spikes in cases in the past week and has had three deaths this week.
Danville has reported 1,871 cases (53 deaths), and Pittsylvania County has had 2,022 (27 deaths).
