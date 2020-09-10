WATCH NOW: Patrick County woman shares concerns about U.S. Postal Service with Sen. Tim Kaine during recent Zoom call with constituents

A Patrick County resident was among a dozen or so constituents whose comments were spotlighted by U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine in a recent Zoom call about issues and delays with the U.S. Postal Service.
Kaine held the virtual discussion with people from across Virginia who had written to his office this summer sharing their experiences with postal delays for bill payments, prescription medications and more.
Helene Wallis of Stuart wrote in about how postal service delays have been affecting her business and expressed concern about her ability to vote by mail. Kaine read her comments aloud during the discussion because poor internet service prevented Wallis from joining the call, he said.
“My business does most of its shipping by mail, and we’re hearing from customers that their orders are not showing up on time,” Wallis wrote.
“So, this is an additional financial issue,” Kaine replied. “You want to maintain customer loyalty, right? But if they’re not getting their orders on time, this is a problem.”
Wallis also wrote that she is “a senior citizen with multiple health conditions that make it desirable for me to vote by mail. I want to know that my ballot isn’t going to be deliberately held up or mysteriously disappear.”
Kaine told listeners that a series of “inexplicable changes” recently made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy could create “kind of a perfect storm” for the election in November. This includes changing a long-standing policy for handling election mail that will add to delivery times and increase postage costs for state elections boards whose budgets are already tight, he said.
Before 2020, Kaine said, the USPS allowed “essentially a non-profit postage rate for absentee ballots” but still treated all election materials like first-class mail. This meant voter registration forms, absentee ballot requests and the ballots themselves used to be sent with first class mail delivery times, regardless of the class of postage that was used.
Now, under DeJoy’s leadership, election jurisdictions “have to come up with first-class postage. That’s hard to do with just a few months’ notice,” Kaine said.
In August, Kaine joined fellow Virginia Sen. Mark Warner and the rest of the Senate Democratic caucus to press DeJoy for answers on what they call “significant operational changes” to USPS services.
In her note to Kaine, Wallis said the USPS “needs both urgent and ongoing support from the federal government, or Americans everywhere will suffer from the loss of postal services.” She added, “DeJoy’s incompetence and indifference to anything but his boss’s reelection desires are going to destroy an institution that has served our country for more than two centuries.”
Many of the other participants had similar concerns. One senior citizen in Virginia Beach who depends on Social Security said she had recently been charged late fees on a couple of bills after it took three weeks for her checks to arrive in the mail. Another senior, a veteran who receives his prescription drugs through the mail, said his delivery times have increased from a few days to as much as two or three weeks.
A Senate report released Wednesday found that several major U.S. pharmacies have experienced “significant” delays in deliveries of mail-order prescription drugs sent through the USPS, according to news reports.
Kaine told callers he is taking their stories to the Senate this week as they consider further action. He said his “two major priorities” will be pushing a fifth federal relief package to help citizens and businesses deal with the fallout from COVID-19, as well as “guaranteeing the continuity of postal operations.”
Requesting a ballot by mail and voting by mail can “reduce COVID risk, and that’s really important. We need to work really hard with the post office on that option,” he said.
For people concerned about absentee voting, Kaine encouraged citizens to take advantage of early in-person voting starting next Friday in Virginia. That way, if any problems are discovered with a person’s voter registration, they can be corrected in time. The deadline for registering in Virginia is Oct. 13.
Voters can also ask for a ballot by mail and drop it off in person. Information is available by calling the local registrar’s office, Kaine said.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.