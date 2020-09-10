WATCH NOW: Patrick County woman shares concerns about U.S. Postal Service with Sen. Tim Kaine during recent Zoom call with constituents

Before 2020, Kaine said, the USPS allowed “essentially a non-profit postage rate for absentee ballots” but still treated all election materials like first-class mail. This meant voter registration forms, absentee ballot requests and the ballots themselves used to be sent with first class mail delivery times, regardless of the class of postage that was used.

Now, under DeJoy’s leadership, election jurisdictions “have to come up with first-class postage. That’s hard to do with just a few months’ notice,” Kaine said.

In August, Kaine joined fellow Virginia Sen. Mark Warner and the rest of the Senate Democratic caucus to press DeJoy for answers on what they call “significant operational changes” to USPS services.

In her note to Kaine, Wallis said the USPS “needs both urgent and ongoing support from the federal government, or Americans everywhere will suffer from the loss of postal services.” She added, “DeJoy’s incompetence and indifference to anything but his boss’s reelection desires are going to destroy an institution that has served our country for more than two centuries.”