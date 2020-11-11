WATCH NOW: Patrick, Martinsville parades will go on -- but differently

Although seeing floats lit up in Christmas lights would have been pretty, that idea was quickly nixed in favor of an easy-to-see event for safety concerns, she said.

There have not been any size restrictions in past parades (which tend to average about 100 vehicles, floats and other entries), but they will be necessary in this one, Hylton said. This year, each emergency services department will be able to display only one vehicle each. Car clubs, which normally have “quite a few” vehicles in parades, probably wouldn’t be as interested in participating since the cars would be just parked.

Dr. Lock Boyce was a well-loved local veterinarian, community advocate and former county supervisors who died unexpectedly this year at the age of 68. His son, Cody Stevens, is coordinating the grand marshal’s representation, which Hylton said probably would be having two of Boyce’s iconic Jeeps, one filled with Boyce’s family and the other with the staff of his veterinary clinic.

Candy will not be given out this year, because of pandemic safety precautions. There will not be any vendors, either, but the Patrick parade doesn’t usually have vendors, in the spirit of supporting the local business that will be open around the parade time.