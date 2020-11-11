WATCH NOW: Patrick, Martinsville parades will go on -- but differently

The pandemic sure changed a lot of things this year – but Christmas spirit was not one of them.
However, it changes the way holiday parades will be run.
In Patrick County, the Christmas Parade will be staged drive-thru style, with the public driving past and looking at the floats. In Martinsville, plans so far aren’t as clear, but it seems that the entries simply will be televised, without people there to see them, and the route will be a short section of Church Street.
The 49th annual Patrick County Christmas Parade has the theme “Cruising to Christmas,” and it is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 5.
The parade has a unique grand marshal: “In memory of Lock Boyce.”
The Patrick parade is organized by One Family Production. Kristin Hylton said depending on how much participation there will be, floats would be lined up one side of Blue Ridge Street and both sides of Main Street. Motorists will drive along both streets to look at the floats and other entries.
Traffic safety is being carefully planned, Hylton said. “We always have traffic control with the [Patrick County] sheriff’s department. We are working on ramping that up even higher.”
That will include having officers stationed throughout the parade area to “make sure people are traveling safely.”
Although seeing floats lit up in Christmas lights would have been pretty, that idea was quickly nixed in favor of an easy-to-see event for safety concerns, she said.
There have not been any size restrictions in past parades (which tend to average about 100 vehicles, floats and other entries), but they will be necessary in this one, Hylton said. This year, each emergency services department will be able to display only one vehicle each. Car clubs, which normally have “quite a few” vehicles in parades, probably wouldn’t be as interested in participating since the cars would be just parked.
Dr. Lock Boyce was a well-loved local veterinarian, community advocate and former county supervisors who died unexpectedly this year at the age of 68. His son, Cody Stevens, is coordinating the grand marshal’s representation, which Hylton said probably would be having two of Boyce’s iconic Jeeps, one filled with Boyce’s family and the other with the staff of his veterinary clinic.
Support Local Journalism
Candy will not be given out this year, because of pandemic safety precautions. There will not be any vendors, either, but the Patrick parade doesn’t usually have vendors, in the spirit of supporting the local business that will be open around the parade time.
Above all, the show must go on, Hylton said: “It just felt important, how could we do it in a way that was taking community safety in mind and still have something to kick off the holiday season, especially in a year when so much has been cancelled or changed.”
Martinsville’s parade
Martinsville’s Christmas Parade will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 4. Like the Patrick County parade, floats will be stationary, but the only vehicles riding past them will be the two local television stations.
That’s according to information Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson shared during Tuesday night’s Martinsville City Council meeting. The parade now is owned by Star News, but Lawson has been the major force behind it as a volunteer for decades.
Charles Roarke of Star News could not be reached for comment.
It’s being called a “reverse Christmas parade,” she said. Floats and other entries will drive up Church Street, where BTW21 and Star News will film them for television.
The high school bands, normal an iconic part of the parade, will not be able to participate this year, she said: “Schools can’t participate.”
There will be no vendors, either.
Also on 4, the farmers market will have a holiday event from 4 to 8 p.m., and the municipal Christmas tree will be lit at 5:30 p.m.
Despite the pandemic, “We will have a holiday celebration,” Lawson said.
“We have to have some sort of normalcy for our children.”
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.