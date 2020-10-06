WATCH NOW: Peer Recovery Center allows addicts to help each other come clean

On the video tour, shown in a large back room with a pool table, Peer Recovery Specialist Stanley Logan said he has been involved with PCS for 23 or 24 years.

“And here’s the crazy part,” he said: “18 years as a professional and the other 5 years as a client.

“I was registered as a client because every time I went into a state institution, the state registers you. … What got me clean and got me taking my medications were others just like me. And that’s why I’m at the peer center, because the same thing that people did for me, I want to do for someone else. I’m still holding on with Piedmont with my left hand, but I would like to take somebody that needs the help with my right hand and help them, too.

“Activities played a great part in how I became clean and sober and how it got me on my medication.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Courtney Mills said that she shares “lots of tools for your wellness tool kit, most specifically wellness, yoga and mindfulness. I know, for me, that has been an essential tool for my recovery. I want to share it with as many people as I can.”

In fact, she is giving away a few prizes “to create your own sanctuary at home,” such as herbal teas, essential oils, a tote and a candle; call 276-638-7337 to register.