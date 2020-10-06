WATCH NOW: Peer Recovery Center allows addicts to help each other come clean

A new center aimed to help former addicts and people with mental health issues on their way to recovery will be open for the first time Wednesday evening.
There, people can hang out, socialize, play pool and do arts and crafts and mediation and yoga, as well as address serious matters such as documents and discovering resources.
The Pathways to Recovery Center is a program of Piedmont Community Services. Located at 213 E. Main St., Martinsville, it will be open from 5 to 8 p.m.
“The Pathways to Recover Center was developed to help individuals who suffer from substance abuse disorders and mental health disorders and challenges, in order for them to start their pathway to the long-term recovery journey that we offer here at the center,” Program Manager Leon Richardson said in a video tour posted on PCS’s Facebook page.
The center is staffed by certified peer recovery specialists “who have lived the experience of this process,” he said.
The center will be open at 5-8 each Wednesday in October, he said during a telephone interview, taking a slow start because of the pandemic.
The staff hopes that, starting in November, the center could be open weeknights and Saturdays during the day. When it’s open that often, anyone is invited to visit, but during the Wednesdays in October, it will be limited to just PCS clients and people who live in PCS’s recovery houses, he said.
On the video tour, shown in a large back room with a pool table, Peer Recovery Specialist Stanley Logan said he has been involved with PCS for 23 or 24 years.
“And here’s the crazy part,” he said: “18 years as a professional and the other 5 years as a client.
“I was registered as a client because every time I went into a state institution, the state registers you. … What got me clean and got me taking my medications were others just like me. And that’s why I’m at the peer center, because the same thing that people did for me, I want to do for someone else. I’m still holding on with Piedmont with my left hand, but I would like to take somebody that needs the help with my right hand and help them, too.
“Activities played a great part in how I became clean and sober and how it got me on my medication.”
Courtney Mills said that she shares “lots of tools for your wellness tool kit, most specifically wellness, yoga and mindfulness. I know, for me, that has been an essential tool for my recovery. I want to share it with as many people as I can.”
In fact, she is giving away a few prizes “to create your own sanctuary at home,” such as herbal teas, essential oils, a tote and a candle; call 276-638-7337 to register.
In the arts and crafts room, Timothy Hairston showed well-stocked cabinets and shelves full of games, art supplies, puzzles and music.
“Come in here and find out about your creativeness,” he said. “Art is beautiful. It has a lot of dimensions to it. It’s just really a great thing.”
Arts, crafts and games are important in the recover process because they help “educate yourself about those things that are positive about you,” Hairston said.
Next, Rachel Forest and Jackie Scales talked about helping people with important documents such as the advanced directive, which is “a living will and health care power of attorney in one document,” Forest said, and wellness plans, which “improve your ability to communicate effectively with family members and health care providers” and help “renew your sense of hope.”
Scales said those documents were helpful also in times of crisis.
The wellness plan “was one of my pathways to my recover,” Scales said, “and I also would like to say … this would be a great place to come in, learn new friends that will be positive and help you on your journey to recover.”
Smiling widely, she sang the Golden Girls theme song, “Thank You for Being a Friend.”
Sheila Hairston, Jowan Redd and Viola Rich introduced the Community Resource Room.
“When you come in, you’re engaging with someone who has living experience … we foster empowerment, commitment and hope,” Hairston said.
“We work one on one with consumers. We tell them of different places that they can go to to get help,” Redd said.
Those places include Grace Network, transitional housing such as The Dream Center and The Hope Center, New Heights, STEP, occupational training and more, Rich said.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
