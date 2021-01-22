WATCH NOW: Phase 1b vaccine sign-ups to begin Monday in West Piedmont Health District

Residents of the West Piedmont Health District who qualify will be able to sign up Monday for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The health department announced in a release on Friday that those specified under the Virginia Department of Health’s Phase 1b will be able to access registration links on the WPHD website and Facebook page or find paper copies at the health departments, public libraries, municipal buildings and chambers of commerce in Martinsville, Stuart and Rocky Mount.
Phase 1b applies to all citizens who are 65 or older, those who are 18-64 with specific health conditions and those in fields of employment that require public interaction, such as law enforcement, firefighters, teachers, restaurant workers and others.
Detailed definitions of phases and priorities are at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/
The release said electronic registration is preferred and that those who sign up will be contacted individually for an appointment as soon as vaccines are available, which could take a few weeks because of limited supplies.
One or more mass vaccination events will be staged in the districts or through one of VDH’s partners, the release said. Those will be announced as soon as they are scheduled.
This news comes on the day when VDH reported that three more residents of the district had died from COVID-19.
The deaths could've occurred just about any time in the past few weeks, because VDH waits to confirm cause in death certificates before adding them to its database.
All data is tracked by residence, though, and we know that one of these victims was from Martinsville and the other two were from Franklin County.
We can discern some demographic information from the VDH database, but we don’t know which resident had which characteristics. These were two men and a woman, one at least 80 years old and the other two between 70 and 79. Two where white, and one was Black.
That's now 30 residents of the city and 31 from Franklin County to succumb to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
There have been 154 deaths districtwide since the pandemic began, and statewide deaths as of Friday morning had surpassed 6,000.
New case numbers were down across the district compared to recent days, but Franklin County had five new hospitalizations. There were 67 cases -- well below the 7-day average of 93, which has declined from 107 a week ago -- and districtwide there now have been 8,839 cases, with 531 hospitalizations.
Henry County had 26 new cases, Franklin County had 23, Patrick County had 14, and Martinsville had four.
All of this has had residents clamoring for access to the vaccines, which had been distributed to health care workers and first responders under Phase 1a.
As of Friday VDH reported that 3,834 residents had received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 547 were fully vaccinated.
Those were predominately in Henry and Franklin counties.
As of Thursday afternoon Sovah-Martinsville had administered 1,337 doses to those defined under Phase 1a, spokesperson Kelly Fitzgerald wrote in an email.
She said hospital officials would “continue to work closely with the VDH, which is directing vaccine distribution in our community.
“In partnership with VDH, we are eager to vaccinate as many individuals as possible and are doing everything we can to ensure a smooth rollout in the community as we move forward together,” Fitzgerald wrote. “Once the vaccine is more widely available, we will work with our local and state partners to educate our community on how and where to get vaccinated.”
She also thanked everyone for patience and encouraged continued best efforts to help mitigate spread of the virus: wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and practicing proper hand hygiene.
The U.S. is averaging more than 194,000 new cases and about 3,000 deaths each day, The Associated Press reported. The nation’s death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at more than 410,000.
In Virginia there have been 463,751 cases and 6,002 deaths -- up by 62 since Thursday – and 20,544 people have been hospitalized.