WATCH NOW: Phase 1b vaccine sign-ups to begin Monday in West Piedmont Health District

The deaths could've occurred just about any time in the past few weeks, because VDH waits to confirm cause in death certificates before adding them to its database.

All data is tracked by residence, though, and we know that one of these victims was from Martinsville and the other two were from Franklin County.

We can discern some demographic information from the VDH database, but we don’t know which resident had which characteristics. These were two men and a woman, one at least 80 years old and the other two between 70 and 79. Two where white, and one was Black.

That's now 30 residents of the city and 31 from Franklin County to succumb to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

There have been 154 deaths districtwide since the pandemic began, and statewide deaths as of Friday morning had surpassed 6,000.

New case numbers were down across the district compared to recent days, but Franklin County had five new hospitalizations. There were 67 cases -- well below the 7-day average of 93, which has declined from 107 a week ago -- and districtwide there now have been 8,839 cases, with 531 hospitalizations.

Henry County had 26 new cases, Franklin County had 23, Patrick County had 14, and Martinsville had four.