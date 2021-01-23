WATCH NOW: Phase 1b vaccine sign-ups to begin Monday in West Piedmont Health District

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This news comes when when VDH reported has reported six more residents of the district have died from COVID-19. The 7-day average number of new cases is 85.

The deaths could've occurred just about any time in the past few weeks, because VDH waits to confirm cause in death certificates before adding them to its database.

As of Saturday VDH reported that 4,372 residents of the district had received at least one dose of a vaccine -- up 14% from Friday -- and 409 were fully vaccinated.

Those were predominately in Henry and Franklin counties.

As of Thursday afternoon Sovah-Martinsville had administered 1,337 doses to those defined under Phase 1a, spokesperson Kelly Fitzgerald wrote in an email.

She said hospital officials would “continue to work closely with the VDH, which is directing vaccine distribution in our community.

“In partnership with VDH, we are eager to vaccinate as many individuals as possible and are doing everything we can to ensure a smooth rollout in the community as we move forward together,” Fitzgerald wrote. “Once the vaccine is more widely available, we will work with our local and state partners to educate our community on how and where to get vaccinated.”

She also thanked everyone for patience and encouraged continued best efforts to help mitigate spread of the virus: wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and practicing proper hand hygiene.