WATCH NOW: Plummeting cases of COVID-19 in West Piedmont Health District weighed down by more deaths

Just when you think there was some really good news – such as only 14 new cases of COVID-19 and no new hospitalizations – there was more tragedy in the West Piedmont Health District.
Two more deaths – one each in Patrick and Franklin counties – were reported Sunday by the Virginia Department of Health.
VDH added those deaths to its database as of 5 p.m. Saturday, two of 77 deaths newly reported in Virginia, but they could have happened anytime in the past couple of months. VDH evaluates death certificates and other reports before adding to its database.
And VDH continues to post an alert on its website that the outcomes of cases from the huge post-holiday of January – when more than 3,700 cases were reported in the district – are just now being investigated.
VDH tracks all data by residence, and we know these two deaths were the 38th in Patrick County and 61st in Franklin County. They make 29 already this month, 150 this year and 282 overall in the district.
The 7-day rolling average for deaths is at 5, with 3.5 per 100,000 population, both just shy of records set on March 3.
These most recent victims were one person at least 80 (there have been 146 of those) and one between 50 and 59 (the 22nd). One was white and the other was recorded as “other races” – which does not include Black, Latino, Asian or “mixed race.”
There were two more men and one woman listed in the data as of Sunday morning, but one previously unreported gender was identified, which means it’s difficult to specify gender from those newly reported deaths. The victims have been 150 males and 130 females and two of unreported genders.
Cases falling
The 14 cases was the second-lowest single-day total since September and dropped the 7-day rolling average to 16. The average per 100,000 population is now 11.7, the lowest points seen since September.
Franklin County had six of the cases, and Patrick County had five. Henry County had the other three. Martinsville didn't have any new cases and has only had four in the past four days.
Since the first case of COVID-19 was revealed in the West Piedmont Health District on March 20, there have been 10,724 cases, 639 hospitalizations and 282 deaths.
They break down like this:
- Henry County: 4,240 cases, 289 hospitalizations, 117 deaths.
- Martinsville: 1,512, 128, 66.
- Patrick County: 1,230, 93, 38.
- Franklin County: 3,742, 129, 61.
VDH reports that statewide there have been 585,700 cases, 24,661 hospitalizations and 9,596.
Beware though
These declining case numbers have sparked optimism among forecasters at the University of Virginia – with a caution to watch out for the impact of the variants to COVID-19 that are gaining hold across the country and some of which have been identified in Virginia – and human responsibility.
In fact, in its report Friday, the UVa Biocomplexity Institute said it expects cases to continue to decline across the state and through this month and what happens next will be determined by variants and attitudes.
UVa researchers warn that the drop in infections coupled with vaccinations is could signal to some that they can ignore basic pandemic precautions.
"However, particularly in light of growing variants, it is as important as ever to maintain strict public health precautions," researchers wrote in their report.
UVa used last summer as an example of what can happen. That's when some protocols were relaxed and areas started seeing surging caseloads. That in turn caused restrictions to tighten, triggering an "atmosphere of concern" that meant more people practiced caution and caseloads dropped.
Even though the current infection rate is a dramatic improvement over the January surge, some localities in the state and nation are seeing cases two or three times higher than summer.