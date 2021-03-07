WATCH NOW: Plummeting cases of COVID-19 in West Piedmont Health District weighed down by more deaths

Just when you think there was some really good news – such as only 14 new cases of COVID-19 and no new hospitalizations – there was more tragedy in the West Piedmont Health District.

Two more deaths – one each in Patrick and Franklin counties – were reported Sunday by the Virginia Department of Health.

VDH added those deaths to its database as of 5 p.m. Saturday, two of 77 deaths newly reported in Virginia, but they could have happened anytime in the past couple of months. VDH evaluates death certificates and other reports before adding to its database.

And VDH continues to post an alert on its website that the outcomes of cases from the huge post-holiday of January – when more than 3,700 cases were reported in the district – are just now being investigated.

VDH tracks all data by residence, and we know these two deaths were the 38th in Patrick County and 61st in Franklin County. They make 29 already this month, 150 this year and 282 overall in the district.

The 7-day rolling average for deaths is at 5, with 3.5 per 100,000 population, both just shy of records set on March 3.