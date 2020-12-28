WATCH NOW: Podcasts carry area women's voices

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“One day my father stepped up and ordered us to put our phones away: ‘If we’re going to be together, we need to start talking together.’"

The fascinating and enjoyable conversations that resulted once the distraction of the devices was gone was great, he said. The two brothers decided to create a podcast that replicates the feeling of interesting conversations with friends and family.

“We did a few practice rounds,” Travis said.

“It was OK, but we felt like it was missing something,” J.R. said.

Getting Shewana involved as “a female perspective on the show” was the key.

They have put out a podcast every Wednesday since November 2019.

Their banter is jovial as they analyze and laugh about a myriad of topics. Sometimes they interview guests.

They’ve discovered through analytics that most of their listeners range in age from 28 to 45, though they go as low as 18 and have some older as well. Sixty-five percent are women.

Most of their listeners are in the Martinsville-Greensboro-Winston-Salem area, but they also have a solid following in California and Texas, as well as Belgium and South America.