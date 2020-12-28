WATCH NOW: Podcasts carry area women's voices

Women from the area and a teenager with Henry County roots are sharing conversations with the masses, through podcasts.
Former Martinsville City Public Schools Board member Tonya Jones has “Tonya’s Talk,” extension agent Shewana Hairston-McSwain is one of the three hosts of “The Mind Pop Zone,” and high school student Chase Clark is about to start “The Renaissance Project: A Black Girls Movement Podcast.”
'Tonya's Talk'
The Tonya’s Talk podcast by Tonya Jones of Martinsville features some big names among its first episodes – including author and former Miss Virginia Nancy Redd and Broadway stars Austin Scott and Timothy Hughes.
Sometimes, “It’s more who you know that what you know,” she said with a laugh, when asked how she was able to interview them.
“I want my podcast to reach as many people as possible,” she said when talking about her podcast format. “I want to have a power-packed speaker who gets a lot of attention.”
Her seven episodes so far range in length from 9 to 18 minutes, getting straight to the interview with little small talk.
Invariably, her questions to her guests include her telling them she is a high school administrator (for Rockingham County, N.C. – and she was a Martinsville School Board member), so how would they encourage young people who have interests in their fields?
Her podcasts “started as a hobby,” she said. Topics of interest to her include inspirational, religious, lifestyle, travel, fashion and education.
“I’m also a fashion blogger for plus-sized ladies. I do a lot of blogging and a lot of fashion shoots,” she said.
After tagging Eloquii and Lane Bryant on posts she made showing herself wearing their outfits, those clothing stores have been featuring her on their websites and social media accounts. “I call it the power of the hashtag,” she said.
“That got me blogging. From blogging, I went into podcasts,” she said.
Jones produces her podcasts through the free Anchor app, and they can be found on Spotify, Apple podcasts and other platforms.
“I thoroughly enjoy it,” she said. “It’s fun and entertaining. I get to network with others.”
'The Mind Pop Zone'
Area native Shewana Hairston McSwain makes “The Mind Pop Zone” with her husband, J.R. McSwain, and his brother, Travis Mc Swain, all of Winston-Salem, N.C.
The spark of it – though not realized at the time – came from family get-togethers, where people would be “sitting around, on our devices the entire time, scrolling Facebook and Instagram. Even though we were together, we weren’t truly together,” J.R. said.
“One day my father stepped up and ordered us to put our phones away: ‘If we’re going to be together, we need to start talking together.’"
The fascinating and enjoyable conversations that resulted once the distraction of the devices was gone was great, he said. The two brothers decided to create a podcast that replicates the feeling of interesting conversations with friends and family.
“We did a few practice rounds,” Travis said.
“It was OK, but we felt like it was missing something,” J.R. said.
Getting Shewana involved as “a female perspective on the show” was the key.
They have put out a podcast every Wednesday since November 2019.
Their banter is jovial as they analyze and laugh about a myriad of topics. Sometimes they interview guests.
They’ve discovered through analytics that most of their listeners range in age from 28 to 45, though they go as low as 18 and have some older as well. Sixty-five percent are women.
Most of their listeners are in the Martinsville-Greensboro-Winston-Salem area, but they also have a solid following in California and Texas, as well as Belgium and South America.
They appreciate feedback from their listeners. “We really like to engage our listeners on what we’re talking about,” Shewana said.
“The key is conversation, community conversation,” J.R. said. “Our podcast is bringing conversation back, because people don’t have conversations like they used to.”
'The Renaissance Project'
Sixteen-year-old Chase Clark of Colfax N.C., the daughter of Jamie and Salina Clark, is preparing to launch a podcast in January.
Chase is the granddaughter of Louis and Janie Barksdale of Henry County, Pauline White of Axton and Melvin and Brenda Clark of Martinsville.
In 2013 she started a charity, Chase’s Chance, to support causes for kids. One of her early projects was to get microwave ovens for her middle school’s cafeteria so students could warm lunches they bring from home. She also helped a hurricane relief effort with water donations, through Laurel Park Middle School.
In a promotional email, Chase described her upcoming podcast, “The Renaissance Project: A Black Girls Movement Podcast” as “a lite, honest, inter generational movement and conversation outlet which will allow a space for me and others to express life, dreams and love and some hard topics too.”
She said each episode would be about 30 to 45 minutes long. She would release a series of related podcasts each Thursday, then take a few weeks’ break between series. The first series would be of interviews with “women in my community who are really doing great things.”
“The Renaissance Project: A Black Girls Movement Podcast” will debut Jan. 7 on all major carriers.
“This is my baby!” she wrote in an email announcing her podcast. “I am working hard to organize, write, produce and fund this project and I am happy with the outcome thus far. I must admit this is one of the most challenging things that I have ever done but I believe in it and it’s beautiful.”
