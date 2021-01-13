WATCH NOW: "Post-holiday wave" of COVID-19 is stressing the local health care system

The two hospitals in Martinsville and Danville are experiencing the highest number of COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began.
Dale Alward, the CEO of Sovah Health-Martinsville, described the rise as a "post-holiday wave" to Martinsville City Council at its regular meeting Tuesday night.
A total of 75 to 80 patients are being treated at both Sovah health care facilities, and 35 of them are in the Martinsville Hospital. Both numbers are up markedly from what the hospital had reported last week in its biweekly update.
"It's stressing the system," Alward said. "But we haven't hit any thresholds we can't accommodate."
Alward said so far Lifepoint Health, Sovah's parent company in Brentwood, Tenn., has kept the local facilities stocked with the needed resources, and he said the arrival of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines has improved the morale of the hospital staff.
"For 10 or 11 months now, folks have been doing what they're doing, and folks are a little bit tired - probably more tired of seeing what it [the virus] is doing to people," Alward said. "The vaccine is a bit of a rejuvenation, and that is powerful. Our folks are weary of dealing with this."
Alward said, other than a little arm soreness, he experienced no reaction to the vaccine, but Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, the market chief medical officer, did.
"The second time you meet corona, you're going to have a stronger response," Gunn-Nolan said. "You can have fevers, chills, body aches and arm soreness for 24 to 48 hours."
Gunn-Nolan said her symptoms disappeared the same day she received the vaccine.
The vaccination process for frontline healthcare workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities is nearly complete, and Gunn-Nolan said the hospital is preparing for the next phase of vaccine distribution.
"We have both Phizer and Moderna in the hospital," she said. "It can't alter your DNA or cause sterility, and you can't get COVID by taking the vaccine."
In dispelling the fears of risks in taking the vaccine, Gunn-Nolan said that the fear of contracting the virus should be much greater.
"I lost more patients to COVID in 2020 than I've lost in my career," Gunn-Nolan said. "It [COVID-19] doesn't care who it takes, but it's taking far too many.
"These vaccines are our first ray of hope."
Even though the vaccine is 94 to 95% effective and Alward and Gunn-Nolan have been inoculated, both wore face-coverings when speaking before the council.
"I won't get infected, but I could spread it," Gunn-Nolan said. "The vaccine keeps me from forming the infection, but that doesn't mean that it can't hop a ride - I can carry it."
If you have recovered from COVID-19, a vaccination is still recommended.
"Antibodies may be present for a short while, but it's not predictable," Gunn-Nolan said. Having had COVID-19 might give a person "partial protection for 90 days - just because you've had it doesn't mean you can't have it again."
The vaccine is free to everyone, but about 4 million people in Virginia will be vaccinated before it is offered to the general population.
"We have divided and conquered [Phase] 1A that included health care personnel and longer-term care facilities," said Nancy Bell, population manager for the West Piedmont Health Department. "We have requested to go to 1B, and it should happen any day."
Bell said in the second phase the health department would focus on those that are 75 years of age and older.
"Everyone needs to be patient and pay attention," Bell said. "The process will be fairly simple, but everybody needs to listen."
Bell expects the three prioritized phases to be complete locally, and the vaccine will be made available to the local public-at-large sometime in the spring.
Said Bell: "We're going to have enough vaccine for everyone."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.