WATCH NOW: "Post-holiday wave" of COVID-19 is stressing the local health care system

"The second time you meet corona, you're going to have a stronger response," Gunn-Nolan said. "You can have fevers, chills, body aches and arm soreness for 24 to 48 hours."

Gunn-Nolan said her symptoms disappeared the same day she received the vaccine.

The vaccination process for frontline healthcare workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities is nearly complete, and Gunn-Nolan said the hospital is preparing for the next phase of vaccine distribution.

"We have both Phizer and Moderna in the hospital," she said. "It can't alter your DNA or cause sterility, and you can't get COVID by taking the vaccine."

In dispelling the fears of risks in taking the vaccine, Gunn-Nolan said that the fear of contracting the virus should be much greater.

"I lost more patients to COVID in 2020 than I've lost in my career," Gunn-Nolan said. "It [COVID-19] doesn't care who it takes, but it's taking far too many.

"These vaccines are our first ray of hope."

Even though the vaccine is 94 to 95% effective and Alward and Gunn-Nolan have been inoculated, both wore face-coverings when speaking before the council.