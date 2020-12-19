WATCH NOW: Power hitters on the course

“Our philosophy is to put effort into it and to make it better and give it as much love as possible,” McLawhorn said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in January.

He signed a 1-year lease with Beaver Hills Development Corp., and before his first summer season was finished, he found out Lester and Isley had other plans once his lease ran out.

“From tee to green, the course is in the best shape it’s ever been,” McLawhorn said. “I’ve got $50,000 in expenses and $30,000 in chemicals on the greens.”

He said he was prepared to discuss a renewal of the lease and extend it for another year.

“The meeting never happened,” McLawhorn said. “Nobody in their right mind would have taken this on for only one year.”

Andrew Palmer, a commercial leasing manager for The Lester Group, was credited at the time with being instrumental in keeping Beaver Hills Golf Course open, but he said an agreeable arrangement with McLawhorn had become unattainable.

“William is four months behind on his rent, and we have a pending unlawful detainer case against him,” Palmer said. “Our court date [with McLawhorn] for non-payment of rent is set for Jan. 13.”

