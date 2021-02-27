WATCH NOW: PROGRESS 2021: These organizations focus on Uptown and 'out-of-town'

The jobs have come back to Martinsville, some community advocates believe – so now it’s time to start improving living conditions in the area.
The newly created Uptown Partnership now is advertising for an executive director.
Jeff Sadler, a consultant who works for the local area, has been helping UP through its startup and how to work through Virginia Main Street’s approach to revitalization, UP President Lee Prillaman said.
UP has about 40 to 50 people involved in its efforts, he said, and most of them continue to be engaged despite the pandemic that has impeded people from getting together. Their interests in Uptown range from owning property there to running businesses to living there.
“They’re all raising their hands wanting to get involved in improving the community. Uptown Partnership has proven to be a great way to get them involved,” Prillaman said.
“The service we’re providing is really helping attract residents, developers and business operators into Uptown, specifically the Uptown historic and business districts.”
The executive director’s salary would be funded through the Harvest Foundation, with some contributions from the city and the county, he said.
The vision of UP, as stated on its website, is to apply for and obtain Virginia Main Street Designation; engage 100 active patron/volunteers; facilitate 30 new residential unites online or underway; create four new or improved public gathering spaces; and identify and implement at least three design projects to improve the usability and attractiveness of uptown.
“Virginia Main Street is a Main Street America State Coordinating Program that offers a range of services and assistance to communities interested in revitalizing their historic commercial districts,” the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development website states.
So far, Prillaman said, the group has gotten organized with “a diverse group of people engaged. It’s kind of representative of the broad community of interests uptown.”
Community engagement was high when the group started last year, including walking around uptown together to talk about the area. “We want to keep doing that once people can meet in person” once the pandemic clears, he said.
It also has been “working with the city, the county, with the EDC, and being supportive of the efforts to find a developer for Chief Tassel [building], the BB&T building, working with some individuals on other buildings uptown in the process of being acquired and renovated.”
UP also has been “keeping a rough count” of the six to eight new businesses over the past 9 to 12 months” Uptown. They include Brenda’s Restaurant in the old Arts Etc. and Mt. Jax location, Scented Delights by Arielle Dillard, Pieces from the Past antiques and chair caning and TAD Space run by Wayne Draper and Hasan Davis in the Rucker Plaza.
“The job growth is already here, when you look at the great job the EDC [Economic Development Commission] has done over the last two or three years – PressGlass, the latest one in Commonwealth Crossing, Eastman’s grown – it seems like everybody’s hiring.
“The foundation for that continued growth is already here. We’re playing catch-up on residential and amenities.”
The role UP describes for itself is similar to that of the former Martinsville Uptown Revitalization Association (MURA), whose name eventually was shortened to Martinsville Uptown. That’s the group that used to run Oktoberfest and the TGIF Concert Series.
Martinsville Uptown, which was started in the 1990s, ceased being a freestanding operation in 2018, and in 2019 Martinsville UpTown Rotary Club took over the concert series. Martinsville Uptown’s executive director was Liz Secrest, who left in the fall of 2018.
Martinsville Uptown remained under the MHC Chamber of Commerce, which had taken it over in 2016.
It is run under the Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth, Entrepreneurial Development Manager Kimberly Eller said in an article published by the Bulletin in 2019. Before that, Martinsville Uptown was operated with funds from grants and from the city.
Martinsville Uptown runs the Uptown Farmers Market and ran the last Oktoberfest, in 2019.
UP became formed after Martinsville lost its Virginia Main Street Designation because of a technicality after Martinsville Uptown was absorbed into the MHC Chamber of Commerce, UP Vice President Natalie Hodge told the Bulletin last year.
Martinsville Uptown’s focus remains event programming, while UP’s role is supporting area organizations, she stated.
MartinsvilleLife
Meanwhile, the Move to Martinsville group continues to market the area as a great place to live, to people from other regions thinking about moving.
There are about 1.7 million people living within a 60-mile circle of uptown Martinsville, said Dean Johnston, a founder of Move to Martinsville, and though MHC has a small-town feel, assorted amenities of big-city life can easily reached in less than an hour’s drive.
“Move to Martinsville is about attracting a mobile professional class to our area,” he said. “The places they’re coming from already have access to metropolitan conveniences. They just don’t like the congestion and the costs of living in those areas.
“Why wouldn’t we tell people what’s inside a 60-mile circle of our area?”
MartinsvilleLife, a community and regional search engine attached to the Move to Martinsville website, will do just that. It’s being developed by Beth Deatherage of Momenta and should be activated soon, Johnston said.
“We are creating a search engine so as people look at this laundry list of things we have, people will be able to search easily to find the page we have linked to that page. Our organization has partnered with Lee Prillaman and the Uptown Partnership group to develop the assets.”
The technical term to describe what MartinsvilleLife is “asset map,” he said.
A user would be able to enter a search term, such as “airport” or “theater” or “fishing,” and get results for entities within 60 miles.
Those that don’t have their own websites, such as the Smith River, would have entries created for them.
Funding for the site comes from “a small COVID grant from the city”.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com