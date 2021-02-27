WATCH NOW: PROGRESS 2021: These organizations focus on Uptown and 'out-of-town'

“Virginia Main Street is a Main Street America State Coordinating Program that offers a range of services and assistance to communities interested in revitalizing their historic commercial districts,” the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development website states.

So far, Prillaman said, the group has gotten organized with “a diverse group of people engaged. It’s kind of representative of the broad community of interests uptown.”

Community engagement was high when the group started last year, including walking around uptown together to talk about the area. “We want to keep doing that once people can meet in person” once the pandemic clears, he said.

It also has been “working with the city, the county, with the EDC, and being supportive of the efforts to find a developer for Chief Tassel [building], the BB&T building, working with some individuals on other buildings uptown in the process of being acquired and renovated.”

UP also has been “keeping a rough count” of the six to eight new businesses over the past 9 to 12 months” Uptown. They include Brenda’s Restaurant in the old Arts Etc. and Mt. Jax location, Scented Delights by Arielle Dillard, Pieces from the Past antiques and chair caning and TAD Space run by Wayne Draper and Hasan Davis in the Rucker Plaza.