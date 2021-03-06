WATCH NOW: Project COALESCE brings together groups with a goal of your living longer

“The earlier you catch these things, the better your health outcome,” she said. “Like gardening, it’s so much easier to pull out a little weed” than to wrestle with the big ones.

“The minority percentages [of bad outcomes] are so much higher,” Via said. “I’m willing to do my share of helping everybody, but my people are the ones that suffer most. … They have a fear of screening, but early detection, being proactive, saves lives. That’s what I try to preach: This is what we need to do.”

People should know their health situation and “own the information and take charge of their health care, and getting them to participate is the first step. … We spend time to maintain other things in life – maintain our home, maintain our car. We need to maintain our health.”

The American Cancer Society recommends beginning cervical cancer screening for women at age 25. Women aged 25 to 65 should have a primary HPV test every 5 years or a Pap test alone every 3 years.

The ACS recommends that people at average risk of colorectal cancer get a colonoscopy every 10 years starting at age 45 through the age of 75. People who have a history of cancer in their families should start much earlier.