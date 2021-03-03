WATCH NOW: Record death toll of COVID-19 in West Piedmont Health District now outpaces cases

This is the new reality in the West Piedmont Health District: There were more deaths reported Wednesday morning than there were new cases and hospitalizations combined for COVID-19.
A record 15 residents were reported to have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Compare that to this: There were eight new cases and four hospitalizations.
We know, of course, that these deaths happened at least in January, because health officials who check cause with death certificates have said they are just now starting to evaluate the record 3,300-plus cases that emerged in the post-holiday surge.
These deaths were recorded by 5 p.m. Tuesday after that cause was verified.
Spokesperson Nancy Bell reiterated as much in an email to request for comment on the continued surge.
“COVID-19 cases in the WPHD have been falling weekly since mid-January, so these deaths are part of VDH's ongoing review of Vital Statistics death certificates,” she wrote. The numbers should start looking much better in a few days.”
For now they are the worse they have been since the first positive test for COVD-19 was recorded in the district on March 20.
There have been 272 residents who have died, with 42 in January, 79 in February and now 19 in the first two days of March.
That's an average of 2.3 deaths per day for every day this year and more than 50% of all deaths since the pandemic began.
The previous record for deaths was 11, set way back on Friday, and the record before that (10) had been set in September but equaled in January.
The 7-day rolling average is 7 deaths, and the 7-day average per 100,000 population is 4.8, both record highs.
There were seven new deaths in Henry County, pushing its total to 115, and five in Martinsville, which has had 64.
The other three were in Franklin County, where there have been 57.
But the per-capita death rate in Martinsville is 15.5 deaths per 100,000 population, which is exponentially higher when compared to 5.3 in Henry County and 2.8 in Franklin County.
We never know much about victims, but we can from VDH’s database discern some familiar trends among these 15:
Six of them were at least 80 years old – as 51% of all 272 have been – two were in their 70s, three in their 60s, two in their 50s and – always a surprise – two in their 40s.
That’s now 10 victims between the age of 40 and 49. There have been three in their 30s.
Nine of these victims were men, and six were women. Eight of them were white and seven Black.
The eight cases reported Wednesday -- the second-lowest total in the district since Sept. 1 -- actually are nine new cases and a deduction in Martinsville.
Henry County had four, Patrick County three and Franklin County two. The rolling 7-day average fell to 23.
Henry County had two new hospitalizations, and Patrick and Franklin counties had one apiece.
Fewer are hospitalized
Sovah Health, in its 2-week report on its handling of the virus, reported that as of Wednesday there were 19 patients being treated for COVID-19 – 10 in Danville and nine in Martinsville.
This was a significant decrease from the report on Feb. 17, which had showed 41 patients on the two campuses, a further improvement from 51 on Feb. 3, which has been the peak this year.
“This is a decrease since our last biweekly update was provided on February 17,” spokesperson Kelly Fitzgerald wrote in the release. “Despite this decrease, it is still important to remain vigilant in COVID-19 prevention.”
She reiterated the best practices of masks, social distancing and hand washing.
Improvement at Mulberry Creek
Meanwhile, there was more positive news at Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab at Martinsville, the site of a major outbreak starting in January, with 17 deaths associated.
Bob Nelson, chief administrative officer at Mulberry Creek, issued a new email report to residents and employees about the improved status of that facility, including no new cases and plans to reopen visitation.
He also said that Mulberry Creek had been host to three vaccination clinics and that 72% of employees and 86% of residents had been vaccinated.
“Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab has not had any new positive COVID-19 infections in five consecutive weeks,” Nelson wrote. “Henry County’s positivity rate continues to decline and currently sets at 9.10% [it rose slightly on Monday], which is roughly a 6% decrease from two weeks ago.”
He said Mulberry Creek would continue to test for COVID-19 twice a week until that rate declines further, as recommended by health officials.
“We are in the planning stages of safely reopening for visitation and will share additional communication once those plans are finalized,” Nelson wrote in his email.
“We know you are concerned about your loved one, but it is crucial that we restrict visitation to reduce the spread of this virus to others. We will contact you directly if your loved one is suspected or diagnosed with COVID-19.”
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.