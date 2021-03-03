WATCH NOW: Record death toll of COVID-19 in West Piedmont Health District now outpaces cases

That's an average of 2.3 deaths per day for every day this year and more than 50% of all deaths since the pandemic began.

The previous record for deaths was 11, set way back on Friday, and the record before that (10) had been set in September but equaled in January.

The 7-day rolling average is 7 deaths, and the 7-day average per 100,000 population is 4.8, both record highs.

There were seven new deaths in Henry County, pushing its total to 115, and five in Martinsville, which has had 64.

The other three were in Franklin County, where there have been 57.

But the per-capita death rate in Martinsville is 15.5 deaths per 100,000 population, which is exponentially higher when compared to 5.3 in Henry County and 2.8 in Franklin County.

We never know much about victims, but we can from VDH’s database discern some familiar trends among these 15:

Six of them were at least 80 years old – as 51% of all 272 have been – two were in their 70s, three in their 60s, two in their 50s and – always a surprise – two in their 40s.

That’s now 10 victims between the age of 40 and 49. There have been three in their 30s.