WATCH NOW: Removal of fire-ravaged Rives Theater in Martinsville almost complete

It was on a Sunday night in September that the Rives Theater burned down in Martinsville, erasing an iconic structure that had been a vibrant part of the community for 87 years.

Now it’s almost gone. Removal of the broken debris is in its final phase and soon what remains of this landmark in uptown Martinsville will be no more.

Rives Theater opened as a playhouse in 1932 and for more than 70 years served as the preferred theater for area movie buffs.

In its later years the facility returned to its beginnings with the focus on live events, this time music being the main attraction.

For days after the fire, people driving by would slow down in reverence resembling a funeral procession.

Rives Coleman served as the theater manager before the theater burned. He was named after his great-grandfather, Rives Spotswood Brown Sr., the founder of Rives Theater.

Coleman said they had wrapped up after Brewster Walk on Saturday, an annual street festival that had taken place in front of the theater.

Some of the workers returned on Sunday afternoon to watch a football game on the big-screen, and the lights were out and the doors were locked by 7:30 p.m.